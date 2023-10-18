A "flustered" thief who stole $280 worth of sex toys from a Ballarat store told police he took the items because he was nervous and thought people were looking at him.
Matthew Pring, 41, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to the theft of the items as well as several other offences, which he committed while serving a Community Corrections order.
According to a police summary, Pring visited Twisted Toys in Ballarat Central on August 11, 2023, where he put a 'Wild rose suction thruster' and 'Galaxy wand' in his jacket and left the store without paying.
The value of the two items was $280.
When questioned by police, Pring said he went to the store to look for sex toys but had become "flustered" after he thought people were looking at him, so he left Twisted Toys without paying.
Pring also pleaded guilty to graffitiing the front of the 3BA radio station building in Ballarat Central.
About 7pm on August 3, 2023, Pring spray-painted the word 'fake' in green lettering across the front of the building, before walking away on Lydiard Street.
On another day in August Pring was captured on CCTV at Coles Sebastopol filling three bags with meat estimated to be worth $1000 before leaving the store without paying.
Pring was also charged with stealing a $10 bottle of wine from BWS in Stockland Wendouree on August 4, 2023.
Defence lawyer Phillipa Holm said Pring, who appeared via videolink from custody, suffered from schizophrenia and hadn't been fully medicated at the time of offending, and had subsequently relapsed into drug and alcohol use.
"He doesn't know why he took the sex toys except [that he was] affected by alcohol. There was no reason for that or the graffiti," she said.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Ms Holm said her client had stolen the meat so he could assist his grandmother, and that he was now committed to rehabilitation so he could reunite with his 10-month-old daughter.
Owing to his previous failure on a CCO, Ms Holm said her client, who has spent 42 days in custody, would need to be well supported by community services after his release.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann said Pring had a significant drug problem and that he had "completely and utterly" failed the CCO he was serving.
Pring was sentence to two months in prison with 42 days already served, fined $500 and ordered to pay compensation of $500 to Coles Sebastopol.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.