And that's it for our rolling blog for October 19. Thanks for following along.
Check out on the day that was below:
Welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's blog for Thursday, October 19, we start the day with some nice weather with the latest reading sitting at 20.7 degrees as of 10:30am.
Overnight it reached a low of 9.2 degrees at around 1am according to the Bureau of Meteorology but we are in for a top of 26 degrees and sunny today.
Missed the blog yesterday? Catch up on what went down including the land meant for the Hargreaves Mall development being listed for sale and Castlemaine AFL star Jack Ginnivan's bombshell trade deal to Hawthorn Football Club.
Catch up on our top stories from this morning:
This week's pick is a Junortoun stunner.
Sitting on a 2000 square metre elevated allotment, the award-winning property was constructed by local builder Todd Newman and designed by Canny, with high-end fixtures and finishes throughout.
Read for free here.
A prisoner who allegedly escaped Langi Kal Kal prison and was on the run for 45 days has been found by detectives in Ballarat.
Daniel Briffa has been captured by Police after escaping a prison at Trawalla on Monday, September 4. Picture supplied
50 year-old Daniel Briffa allegedly escaped the correctional facility at Trawalla on September 4.
The escape prompted a large police response in Ballarat and a call-out for information on his location.
Detectives from the Fugitive Squad and the Ballarat Crime Investigation Unit made the arrest "without incident" at home in Ballarat East about 10.30am on Thursday, October 19.
- fromt the Ballarat Courier
New Hawthorn forward Jack Ginnivan describes the opportunity to play for the AFL team he grew up supporting as a "dream come true". Read the story here.
Charmaine Quick has been re-appointed as Managing Director of Goulburn-Murray Water.
Chair Diane James said the board had great confidence in Ms Quick's leadership and vision for the organisation, its customers, staff and the region.
"She has successfully led GMW through a number of challenges, including transformation of the organisation, COVID-19 and the recent floods," Ms James said.
In July 2023, Rochester residents protested Goulburn-Murray Water to should allow more water to flow from Lake Eppalock. Read the story here.
Letters to the editor this week span the Voice result, philanthropy and recycling.
Read what the people of Bendigo had to say here.
The Bendigo Community Health Services has joined with the City of Greater Bendigo to encourage young people to join a campaign which aims to reduce the number of people vaping.
The campaign is appealing for people specifically between the ages of 9 and 18 to create the anti-vaping message, which is open until December 1.
BCHS Senior Health Promotion Officer Siobhan Sullivan said young people were increasingly exposed to pro-vaping content on social media.
One Bendigo Wine Week event had attendees fill the historic Star Cinema and sip on Sandurst Ridge wines.
And what was on the screen? A vino-adjacent movie, From The Vine, of course.
Check out pictures from the evening here.
A man suffering from a drug addition to heroin, methylamphetamine and cannabis was arrested on Monday night, October 16, before being released on bail after a Bendigo court appearance the next day.
With the rising cost of living, affording menstrual products has become more of a challenge for the community's most vulnerable - and Bendigo charities and groups are lending a hand.
After a wait of several years Castlemaine Secondary College has finally opened a wellbeing garden.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.