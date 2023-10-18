Movies and wine. It does not get much better than that.
Bendigo Wine Week kicked off this week, heralding in a week of events full to the brim of the region's best drops.
One event had attendees fill the historic Star Cinema and sip on Sandurst Ridge wines.
And what was on the screen? A vino-adjacent movie, From The Vine, of course.
Check out pictures from the evening below:
Couldn't make it to the flicks? Check out other events here.
One to cancel plans over is the Heritage and Hidden Spaces Wine Walk.
The self-guided Wine Walk - the grand finale of Bendigo Wine Week - sees the region's winemakers set up shop in hidden, historic locations dotted around Bendigo's CBD, including History House, Mackenzie Quarters, The Beehive and the cellars of the Bendigo Post Office.
Attendees can choose their own adventure as they dart their way around locations usually closed to the public, as well as special themed spaces, including a Rose Lounge at the historic Mackenzie Quarters.
The Wine Walk takes place on the festival's final day of October 21. Tickets here.
