Martin's Scottish trip sets the scene for DP World Tour adventure

A wet and wild week in Scotland has whet Andrew Martin's golfing appetite.
As part of his preparation for his first full season on the DP World Tour, the Neangar Park Golf Club product competed in the recent Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
The tournament, which is played over three courses at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, was reduced to three rounds because of wet weather.
The final round wasn't played until Monday and Martin finished tied for 114th at one-under par.
While the tournament didn't exactly go to plan for the 39-year-old, the experience heightened his expectations for the 2024 season.
"It was a tough week with the weather, but it was a good experience,'' Martin said.
"I had Carnoustie on the third day, which ended up being the final day on the Monday, and we had a couple of weird rulings because parts of the course were under water.
"On the 10th hole you had to walk an extra 300m just to get to the fairway because of the water, while (all around the course) if you hit the ball into a bunker you had to take a one-shot penalty.
"It was a bit unfair that we had that rule and the players who played the course other days didn't.
"Thankfully, I didn't hit the ball into a bunker that day. It was an interesting week playing the three courses.
"I hadn't been back to St Andrews since 2006, so it was good to get back there and experience it again.
"The locals said they hadn't seen rain like that. They'd never seen St Andrews flood like that. It was surreal to see it like that.
"It was good to be part of an event like that and play alongside players that you normally only see on TV."
Ironically, Martin's first season on the DP World Tour will start in Australia at the Australian PGA Championships in Brisbane from November 23-26.
One week later he'll play the Australian Open in Sydney, while he has his sights set on a trip to South Africa in mid-December to play at a course he has had his eyes on for a long time.
"I'm looking forward to it,'' Martin said.
"My first two events are in Australia, so I guess it won't really sink in until I'm off Australian shores.
"I've always wanted to play at Leopard Creek (in South Africa), so hopefully I can sneak into the field.
"My category is not guaranteed to get a start in that event, so it's a case of wait and see.
"The Mauritius Open is the week after that, so it could be a really busy end of the year.
"If you play well early in the season you can play your way into the big Rolex events, so it's important to make a good start."
Martin, who is now based at 13th Beach Golf Club, will start his Australian summer of golf at the Gippsland Super Six in early November.
The following week he'll try to defend his Victorian PGA title at Moonah Links.
"I haven't been playing much lately, but my main priority is the Europe schedule and planning around that,'' he said.
"I'm not getting any younger and I really want to enjoy it (the DP World Tour), so I'd like to plan around that.
"If that means I have to miss a couple of tournaments when I am home in Australia then so be it.
"It's going to be a learning curve, but I want to enjoy it. It's been 16 years waiting for this, so I want to enjoy the moment and take it all in."
