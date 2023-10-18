Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Martin's Scottish trip sets the scene for DP World Tour adventure

By Adam Bourke
Updated October 18 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo's Andrew Martin is preparing for the biggest year of his professional golf career.
Bendigo's Andrew Martin is preparing for the biggest year of his professional golf career.

A wet and wild week in Scotland has whet Andrew Martin's golfing appetite.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.