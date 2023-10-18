Bieleny breaks Athletics Bendigo 60-plus record

UNIVERSITY'S Mike Bieleny broke Athletics Bendigo's record for the 60-plus class as he was runner-up in Tuesday night's 3000m heat of the Parker Electrical-backed series at the Flora Hill track.
Bieleny completed the 7 1/2 laps at the Retreat Road complex in 10:25.73 as Uni. Pride clubmate Glenn McMillan charged to victory in 10:21.
Third was Eaglehawk's Trevor Kelly in 11:18.
A time of 12:08 earned Jessica Paynter fourth place overall and fastest female honours.
The 3000m contest drew 16 starters who ranged in age from 11 to 75.
In the 1000m race, Beau Blythman from Bendigo Little Athletics ran the 2 1/2 laps in 3:31 as Milanke Hassbroek, 3:42, and Anna Mulquiny, 3:50, were next best.
Results from Tuesday night's racing:
Club legend - BH Bendigo Harriers; BLA Bendigo Little Athletics; Eh Eaglehawk; Uni. Bendigo University; Inv. Invitation.
Mixed 3000m: Glenn McMillan 31, Uni. 10:21.88; Mike Bieleny 60, Uni. 10:25.73 (Bendigo 60-plus record); Trevor Kelly 64, Eh 11:18.74; Jessica Paynter 27, Inv. 12:08.99; David Cripps 52, Uni. 12:36.28; Keelan McInerney 13, BH 12:37.26; Larry Abel 58, Inv. 13:15.63; Richard Marchingo 61, BH 13:57.40; Anthony Byrne 41, Uni. 14:29.64; Jimmy Byrne 11, Uni. 14:34.92; Nadene Macdonald 43, BH 14:56.31; Ross Douglas 57, Uni. 14:59.48; Melissa Barnes 51, BH 15:17.47; Charles Chambers 69, Uni. 15:42.71; Hunter Gill 75, BH 15:56.84; Lynley McDonald 72, Uni. 17:37.37; Melissa Douglas 48, Uni. 18:45.46.
Mixed 1000m: Beau Blythman 12, BLA 3:31.88; Milanke Haasbroek 9, BLA 3:42.80; Anna Mulquiny 37, SB 3:50.06; Preston Anfuso 10, BH 3:57.50; Rebecca Anfuso 38, BH 4:06.54; Hadley Galea 10, BLA 4:33.72; Rebecca Soulsby 49, BH 4:36.26; Delainey Galea 9, BLA 4:46.09.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.