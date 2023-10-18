Bieleny breaks Athletics Bendigo 60-plus record

Bendigo Advertiser
Veteran athlete Mike Bieleny smashes the clock in 3000m event

October 18 2023 - 4:52pm
UNIVERSITY'S Mike Bieleny broke Athletics Bendigo's record for the 60-plus class as he was runner-up in Tuesday night's 3000m heat of the Parker Electrical-backed series at the Flora Hill track.

