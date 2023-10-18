Jack Ginnivan's roller-coaster AFL career has taken another turn with the former Bendigo Pioneers' forward traded to Hawthorn.
Just three weeks after playing in Collingwood's premiership team, Ginnivan agreed to terms with the Hawks on a multi-year deal.
The 20-year-old played 42 games with Collingwood, including a five-goal haul on his way to the Anzac Day Medal against Essendon in 2022.
Ginnivan was banned for the first two rounds of 2023 after admitting to illicit drug use in January.
He kicked 12 goals in 14 games this year and still had one year to run on his contract with the Pies.
However, Collingwood's successful trade for Fremantle small forward Lachie Schultz put Ginnivan's position in the Pies' best 22 in doubt and, in consultation with his management, he requested a trade to the Hawks.
Ginnivan supported the Hawks in his junior days in Castlemaine.
"We couldn't be happier that Jack wanted to come to Hawthorn - a club he's loved since he was a kid," Hawthorn national list and recruiting manager Mark McKenzie said.
"We love the way he goes about his footy, he's a clever forward that hits the scoreboard and generates a lot of energy on the field.
"Having just won a premiership at 20 years of age, we believe he's only scratched the surface of his potential, and we can't wait to see just how high he can elevate his game at Hawthorn in the years to come."
Hawthorn gets Ginnivan, pick 39 in this year's AFL National Draft, the Pies' future second round pick and the Pies' future fourth round selection, while Collingwood gets pick 33 in this year's draft, the Hawks' future second and future third round selections.
Collingwood general manager of football Graham Wright thanked Ginnivan for his contribution to the Magpies.
"We appreciate and accept Jack's decision to seek further opportunity at Hawthorn," Wright said.
"Jack's contribution over the last three years has been significant and includes being a member of the 2023 Premiership team, which he'll always be a part of.
"Jack is still only 20-years-old and has a lot of football ahead of him.
"On behalf of everyone at Collingwood we wish Jack well in all his future endeavours."
