THEY say location is everything.
While it's an expression generally associated with real estate, it is one that could equally be applied to harness racing.
Location has become an important factor in the solid form of the Emily Wombwell-trained mare Abbey Fields.
Western District born-and-bred Wombwell is currently enjoying the best of both worlds as she splits time between Charlton, where Abbey Fields is stabled, and home in Portland.
Acquired from Portland trainer Jonathan O'Connor late last year, the eight-year-old has had 20 starts for Wombwell for five wins and five placings.
Three of those wins and three placings have come in nine starts this preparation.
While she was unable to add another win at Charlton on Wednesday - her chances ruined after striking early trouble and losing plenty of ground - the daughter of Shadow Play and Roman Abbey has been a little ray of sunshine for her trainer.
Wombwell, who has been involved in harness racing since her teens and first got her training licence in 2004, said she had jumped at the chance to train Abbey Fields when she was offered the horse.
"She's bred by the O'Connors down at Terang and I've had an association with them the whole time I have been involved in harness racing," she said.
"The first horse I ever owned was bred by them.
"I've always liked her - she had a nice little handy record early on before Jonathan had her.
"I spelled her straight away and brought her back in and she won two in that prep and ran a couple of places.
"She went off the boil a bit and we put her back in the paddock, but since bringing her back this time, she's only missed a cheque a couple of times and won three. She's done a great job."
Her win at Charlton on October 9 was cause for plenty of excitement for Wombwell, defying the mare's traditional racing pattern as a known front runner.
Coming from three back on the pegs at the bell to enter the straight just behind the leaders, Abbey Fields was able to sneak through along the sprint lane to claim the narrowest of wins in a blanket finish.
Only half-a-head separated the first four horses - all of them trained in Charlton - with the John Tormey-trained Bruised Ego finishing second ahead of the Michael Gadsden-trained pair Markleigh Caz and Bizzness Class.
No one was more surprised than Wombwell to get the nod from the judges.
"I thought the outside horses had got up - from where I was standing, I thought we had run fourth," she said.
"I always feel like I'm unlucky in those types of situations. If someone is getting beat by a short-half head it's me.
"It was nice to finally get one going my way."
Wombwell had no hesitation backing him up a week-and-a-half later and on his adopted home track.
"(Being in Charlton) has been a bit of a key for her - not having to stand around in a float for three or four hours to race and then do the same to get home," she said.
"We've just tried to keep her local and space her runs a little bit too.
"She's eight-years-old now, so spacing her runs out a little bit helps her recover and keep her happy and healthy.
"That's what has been working, so we'll stick to it."
Wombwell, who took a break from training in 2011 to concentrate on raising her children, but renewed it in 2020, said she was enjoying her few days a week in Charlton.
She has even taken on a few casual nursing shifts at the Charlton hospital.
"It's obviously a different environment to Portland, weather-wise, but it's a very welcoming town and I enjoy the time I get to spend up there," Wombwell said.
"Everyone involved with racing has been great.
"I've only got Abbey Fields racing at the moment, but she's more than earning her keep and has had a really good prep this time in.
"I have a two-year-old who we have just put out in the paddock. He's gone a bit shin sore, but he looks like he will be alright.
"I have a yearling as well, but Abbey is keeping the dream alive."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.