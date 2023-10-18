Bendigo Advertiser
Zonta Club gift period products to Women's Health Loddon Mallee

By Lucy Williams
October 19 2023 - 5:00am
Belinda Buck, Linda Marchesani (Zonta), Elise Kornmann, Kathryn Patarica (Zonta) Tricia Currie (CEO WHLM) and Sally Pitson are keen to help eradicate period poverty. Picture supplied
With the rising cost of living, affording menstrual products has become more of a challenge for the community's most vulnerable - and Bendigo charities and groups are lending a hand.

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

