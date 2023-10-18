With the rising cost of living, affording menstrual products has become more of a challenge for the community's most vulnerable - and Bendigo charities and groups are lending a hand.
Zonta Club Bendigo has donated 130 items of period underwear and a number of menstrual cups to be distributed through Women's Health Loddon Mallee.
The donation comes after a Plan International Australia survey earlier this year found almost six million women and people who menstruate were finding it harder to afford the products they needed.
That figure represented 60 per cent of gen-Z and millennial respondents across the country.
The effects of the cost of living crisis have not stopped there and Bendigo Zonta has also made a donation of $3000 to buy cots and prams for Sunshine Bendigo who will provide these vital items to families in need.
Zonta representatives said they hoped the period products, to be distributed to women and girls through WHLM Well Women's nurse Elise Kornmann, would help reduce period poverty and help alleviate financial constraints for young women and multicultural clients who may not be able to afford ongoing period products or the up-front cost of period panties.
"Supplying products to WHLM enables us to reach a more diverse group of women from different cultural backgrounds," Zonta Bendigo vice president Kathryn Patarica said.
"We anticipate that our one-off spend will enable the Well Women's Clinic to distribute them via the adolescent health workshop and to older women as they see fit.
"Loss of education due to a lack of menstrual health resources impacts many students from low-income families.
"It's important no female student feels like they can't fully participate in all aspects of school life because they do not have access to menstrual hygiene products."
Meanwhile Elise Kornmann, the Well Women's nurse, said these products were "very welcome".
"They will enhance the support we are able to give to clients in need," Ms Kornmann said.
