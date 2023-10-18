Daniels primed for start of NBA season, Dellavedova sidelined

Dyson Daniels took the final step in his preparation for his second season in the NBA with a strong all-round performance in New Orleans' pre-season win over Orlando on Wednesday (AEDT).
Daniels had three points, five rebounds, two steals and one block in 23 minutes of court time in the Pelicans 104-92 victory.
The former Bendigo Braves guard was one of the Pelicans best-performed bench players in their four pre-season games.
"He's just becoming confident as a basketball player,'' Pelicans' coach Willie Green said of Daniels before the pre-season game against Orlando.
"When he steps on the floor, he's making good decisions, shooting the ball when he's open.
"He's a very solid defender. He has to continue doing those things."
The Pelicans, who won one of their four pre-season games, start their regular season campaign on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, October 26 (AEDT).
Their first home game is against the New York Knicks on Sunday, October 29 (AEDT).
Meanwhile, Maryborough's Matthew Dellavedova will miss Melbourne United's two NBL games this weekend.
Dellavedova suffered a concussion in Sunday's win over Brisbane and the club has ruled him out of Friday's road game against Illawarra and Sunday's home clash with the NZ breakers.
Dellavedova has a history of concussion injuries and the club will take every precaution with the star point guard
"The last two days have been really positive for him,'' Melbourne United coach Dean Vickerman said of Dellavedova.
"He was pretty flat and affected from taking another concussion. He loves playing basketball, so there was a part of not being able to play for a period of time. He's positive and he'll return when he's ready, but he's already got in some physical activity which is a great start.
"He'll progress when he's ready."
