Bendigo's Thales factory has ruled out sacking workers after work ran low on orders for military vehicles.
The multinational company has dropped forced redundancy talk at its North Bendigo factory.
It originally wanted to make 49 roles redundant to deal with a slowdown in contracts and had warned it might need to find roles to cut if too few people took voluntary packages.
A total of 29 people agreed to voluntary redundancies, leaving a shortfall of 20 positions.
Talk of forced redundancies raised the ire of Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters, who said she had been blindsided that jobs could go months after securing a contract for 78 new Bushmasters.
"[I] thought we had done enough. Now we hear there are more job losses, more redundancies that the company has got to look for," she said in September.
Thales has now confirmed there would be no forced redundancies among the highly skilled workers who build defence vehicles on site.
"Thales Australia highly values its workforce and the contribution that they make to our customers, national security and the overall success of the company," a spokesperson said.
The company is awaiting guidance from the government.
"As a trusted partner of the ADF [Australian Defence Force], we want to ensure that we have the capability the government needs at our sites pending the identification of their future requirements, which will occur over the next six months," the spokesperson said.
Ms Chesters welcomed Thales's confirmation about no forced redundancies and said the government and unions were working with Thales on a solution to wider issues at the site.
"This is good news," she said.
"Bendigo has a long relationship with Defence and a proud defence manufacturing history. I will continue to fight for the local jobs at Bendigo."
Thales has been scouring the world trying to lock in extra contracts to keep Bendigo's production line busy, it wrote to staff in a September 5 letter obtained by this masthead.
"As with all Defence programs we all know how competitive they are and they all come with lengthy lead times before a win is announced and then industrialised," the letter said.
