Jenna Strauch has made a successful return to the pool in Europe.
In her first events back from a knee injury, the former Bendigo East Swimming Club junior has produced some encouraging results in the first two legs of the World Cup in Berlin and Athens.
Strauch showed why she's rated one of the best breaststroke swimmers in the world.
In Berlin, she was fourth in the final of the 50m breaststroke in 31.29 seconds, sixth in the 100m breaststroke final in 1:07.85 and runner-up in her pet event the 200m breaststroke in 2:23.60.
The Athens results were even more impressive.
She was part of the winning women's 4x100m medley relay team and the winning mixed 4x100m medley squad.
She was fourth in the 50m breaststroke in 31.22 seconds, fourth in the 100m breaststroke in 1:07.70 and second in the 200m breaststroke in 2:24.19.
Dutch star Tess Schouten was the only swimmer to defeat Strauch in both of the 200m finals.
The duo will go head-to-head again in this weekend's final leg of the series in Budapest.
Strauch missed this year's world championships because of a knee injury.
The three-leg World Cup event is her first major carnival since the national championships in April.
It's an important step for Strauch in her preparation for a tilt at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha in February and, hopefully, the Paris Olympic Games.
Strauch was 10th in the 200m breaststroke at her Olympic debut in Tokyo and one year later won the silver medal in the same event at the 2022 world championships.
She also finished second in that event in the 2022 Commonwealth Games final in Birmingham.
