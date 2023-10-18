Police have put out a call for information about the whereabouts of two unrelated people they have been seeking for several months.
Warrants were issued several months ago for both 26-year-old Steven Forder and 37-year-old Jessica Hassell, who police appealed for information about back in August.
Steven Forder, who is known to frequent the Bendigo area, has been charged with possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing cannabis and methylamphetamine and failing to answer bail.
He is described as approximately 189cm tall with a solid build and brown hair.
Jessica Hassell, who is known to frequent Maryborough as well as Bendigo, is wanted unlawful assault and failing to answer bail.
IN OTHER NEWS:
She is described as approximately 168cm tall with a thin build and brown hair.
Anyone who sees either Mr Forder or Ms Hassell or has information about either person's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.