Welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's blog for Wednesday, October 18. The sun is shining and tree and grass pollen is in the air. If you are leaving the house we recommend bringing antihistamines. And pack some for the next few days, pollen levels are in the red until at least Friday.
If a storm turns up, keep an eye out for thunderstorm asthma.
The troubled Hargreaves Mall hotel site has hit the market, almost four years since development plans for a major hospitality/accommodation venue were lodged.
Read about the saga here.
Jack Ginnivan's roller-coaster AFL career has taken another turn with the former Bendigo Pioneers' forward traded to Hawthorn.
Just three weeks after playing in Collingwood's premiership team, Ginnivan agreed to terms with the Hawks on a multi-year deal. Read more here.
The death of a man in a Daylesford main street is no longer being treated as suspicious, with investigations now turning to if the man was hit by a vehicle.
In a statement to media, police have said the investigation was still in early stages. Read more here.
American burger chain Carl's Jr opened its doors today and as part of the fanfare were giving away golden tickets.
As it turned out, while the car park was full not too many people missed out. Read more here.
Previously, a long-running Epsom milk bar told the Advertiser they were worried the opening of international fast food giants would cut into their bottom line. Read the story here.
A BBQ was sizzling for a good cause at the library gardens this morning.
Asuria mentors were working the black stone and feeding people in Bendigo sleeping rough.
"We understand that people who are homeless are really struggling at the moment," Bec O'Neill, an Asuria mentor, said.
"We are sort of just standing out here offering support, whether its referrals to mental health, food assistance, or just someone to say hi to."
Ms O'Neill said she wanted people to know that her group supported the community.
"You know, just a hello, or a smile seems to be making people's day today," she said.
North Bendigo netballers Kristie Alford, Liz Taylor, Kiralee Kinder, Stacee Kingdon and Bobbie Simpson are the back page on sport today. The other big sporting news was Golden Square's decision to part ways with their 2023 football premiership coach. Check out our digital print edition here.
Meat and Livestock Australia's (MLA) flagship event in Bendigo is open for registrations.
Held on Thursday, November 23 at Bendigo Showgrounds, will feature presentations, displays and demonstrations bringing farmers - and everyone along the red meat supply chain - up to speed on MLA's investments in research, development and marketing.
To register to attend this free event please visit MLA Updates 2023 registration.
A drop-in session on Wednesday 25 October from 3 to 5pm at Harcourt Leisure Centre, Recreation Reserve, 63 Binghams Road, Harcourt will present draft flood mapping to the community and gather essential feedback.
For any enquiries or further information, please contact Nick Butler at nick.butler@nccma.vic.gov.au or by phone at 0408 277 016.
