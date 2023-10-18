With round one of the BDCA season done and dusted, the Bendigo Advertiser has come up with a team of the round from the first XI competition.
Four spinners were selected with the tricky early season pitches playing right into the slow bowler's hands.
1: Daniel Barber - Kangaroo Flat - 110* (206)
The Roos opener brought up his maiden first XI ton batting through the 71 overs of his side's innings before the declaration.
He smashed 15 boundaries and two sixes in the 206-ball innings and guided his side out of a relatively troubling situation in the chase late on day one when the Roos lost four quick wickets.
2: Cameron McGlashan - Eaglehawk - 42 (76) and 62 (122) & 4-38 15.0
McGlashan top scored in both Hawks innings against the Roos, hitting a combined 104 runs.
He kept the Hawks in the game with bat and ball in the first innings, taking three quick scalps on the evening of day one.
Sent back in, McGlashan helped ensure the Hawks didn't get come close to an outright loss, striking a well-compiled 62.
3: Savith Priyan - Strathfieldsaye - 52 (89) & 4-58 31.0
Opened the batting and got the Jets off to a decent start, combining for a 68-run first-wicket stand with Matt Newbold.
Priyan fell quickly after reaching his half-century but did the bulk of his damage in the match with ball in hand on day two.
The off-spinner sent down 31 overs, which included 11 maidens and the crucial wickets of James Ryan and Kyle Humphrys.
4: Jasper Langley - Sandhurst - 71
Batting at first drop, Langley made his maiden first XI half-century, hitting a composed 71 that included three boundaries and two sixes.
He will have far tougher assignments in the coming weeks, but it's a perfect start to the season for the young first drop.
5: James Barri - Strathdale Maristians - 90 (136)
Barri guided the Suns out of trouble after they lost two early wickets on the evening of day one.
Resuming on day two still 127 runs in arrears, Barri played at a good clip, ending with a strike rate of 66.17 in an innings where he hit ten boundaries.
6: Michael Nalesnyik - White Hills - 25 (73) & 4-24 19.0
In his first game for the club, Nalesnyik showed he will be a vital addition to the Demons lineup in 2023-24.
The off-spinner bowled 11 maidens and finished with four wickets before making 25 in the Demons run chase that fell just short.
7: Stephen Barrett (WK) - Bendigo United - 66 (82)
The Redbacks wicket-keeper batsman turned the tide of the match on day one.
Having come in at 4-88 with his side's innings meandering along, Barrett hit a quick-fired 66 off 82 deliveries to guide his side to 175.
He took one catch and was involved in a run out with Wil Pinniger in the run chase.
8: Marcus Mangiameli - Bendigo United - 5 (11) & 4-37 29.0
Failed with the bat but was the Redback's best bowler as they rolled the Demons for 171.
The left-arm off-spinner sent down a massive 29 overs and only conceded 37 runs at an economy of 1.27.
Mangiameli began the Demon's post-lunch collapse of 7-37 with the wicket of Nalesnyik.
9: Adam Burns (C) - Kangaroo Flat - 11 (19) & 5-17 12.0
The experienced Burns wound back the clock on a tricky day one Canterbury Park wicket, taking a five-wicket haul.
Burns found some reverse swing after lunch and ran through the Hawks middle to lower order, claiming the scalps of Joshua Williams, Xavier Grant, Daniel Major and Aaron Monro.
10: Ben Evans - Sandhurst - 7-23 15.0 and 3-11 7.0
The best individual performance of round one, the young leg spinner took ten wickets as the Dragons secured an outright victory.
Evans's first innings figures of 7-23 off 15.0 overs was the second best for the club in the first XI this century.
11: Thomas Purcell - Strathdale Maristians - 5-11 6.0
Teenager Thomas Purcell made the most of an aiding Wade Street pitch by claiming a five-wicket haul that included a hat trick.
Purcell struck in his first over, removing opener Scott Johnson, but his game-changing spell came on the other side of lunch when he snared the polls of Jayden Templeton, Tom McKinley and Zavier Abbott in three balls.
* At this stage due to the changeover from MyCricket to PlayHQ, cricket scoreboards are unable to be printed.
