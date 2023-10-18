Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

BDCA: Team of the round - round one

NS
By Nathan Spicer
October 18 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strathfieldsaye's Savith Priyan sends one down at the QEO on Saturday. Picture by Luke West
Strathfieldsaye's Savith Priyan sends one down at the QEO on Saturday. Picture by Luke West

With round one of the BDCA season done and dusted, the Bendigo Advertiser has come up with a team of the round from the first XI competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.