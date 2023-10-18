Vanessa Jasper always wanted to own a fabric/quilt store and thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic she is well on her way to achieving that dream in the virtual world.
It was during the pandemic lockdowns when Ms Jasper came across an ad on the internet for the Global Sisters charity.
Global Sisters works with women across Australia to break down structural barriers to employment and improve their financial situations through business education and coaching.
Ms Jasper signed up for their online workshops and as a result the Bendigo single mother-of-two was able to launch her Green Table Studio business in June this year.
Her business sales fabrics online and offers classes and workshops in the creative design of quilts.
"I just saw a massive gap in the market in Bendigo in the retail space with modern quilting," Ms Jasper said.
Ms Jasper moved to Bendigo from from Melbourne in 2019 having worked as a project manager and interior designer.
She soon found herself - like everyone else - stuck at home in pandemic lockdowns.
"We were all looking for something to do and be creative and learn new things," Ms Jasper said.
"I learned to knit and sew from my grandmother and mother when I was quite young.
"Initially I wasn't interested in quilting because it was too rigid and traditional but I slowly started learning the basics.
"Having come from a design background I became a member of the Bendigo District Quilters whose skills are really a dying art."
From there, Ms Jasper branched into modern quilting which she offered more freedom and creativity.
"For me that was it. To be me and create my own different style," she said.
The name Green Table Studio was derived from Ms Jasper's favourite colour, a table representing a gathering of community and sharing and studio reflecting creativity and a pivot to diversify.
Ms Jasper describes her business as "tradition meets modern" - providing a selection of vintage fabrics for customers at the same time offering modern quilting advice.
She is proud to be able to bring new life to the dying art of quilting and share the power of creativity with others.
"Times have been tough and it has a big mental health benefit and helped with community engagement," she said.
Ms Jasper said Global Sisters had increased her knowledge of brining a business to market.
"The foundation supports women and empowers them to be financial sustainable in their business and their business course coaching allows women to move into that space," Ms Jasper said.
"There are so many different programs worth being connected to and it helps you think 'I can do it'."
Global Sisters chief executive Mandy Richards said it was "incredibly difficult for solo mums to access flexible, secure and sustained employment when they are juggling family life".
"The more traditional and full-time employment opportunities are largely out of reach, leaving them to navigate options that are generally casual, unstable and short-term by nature.
"As a result, women who are solo parenting are more likely to circle back to social security payments by necessity of their circumstances."
Ms Jasper said the charity's programs helped her come up with a five-year plan to expand her business and diversify her income as her sons get older.
"Being a single parent can be quite isolating ... so I saw it as a fantastic opportunity," she said.
"It just kept me inspired."
Ms Jasper said Global Sisters had helped grow her self confidence and encouraged other women to take the plunge.
"If you don't take the step, you stay still in same spot," Ms Jasper said.
"Have a go and get started. If you have an idea, get it started."
"Global Sisters have taught me how promote yourself and diversify using the power of technology so even if your based in Bendigo, you can still go worldwide".
With Australian Associated Press
