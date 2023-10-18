Dozens of houses have been sold in the Greater Bendigo area in the first two weeks of October and while some were below median price, there were others which broke the $1 million barrier.
The Bendigo Advertiser has looked at the properties which fetched the highest prices in the four postcodes of the Greater Bendigo area - 3550, 3551, 3555 and 3556.
Starting with the most expensive, a Maiden Gully house in the 3551 postcode was sold for $1.495 million on October 13.
The property sits on a nearly 7000 square-metre block and is decked out with five bedrooms and eight car spaces.
Alongside the large living areas and kitchen, the house is also equipped with a pool and outdoor dining section.
The map below shows where the houses have been purchased in Greater Bendigo.
The second most expensive property sold so far in October is located in the 3550 postcode and is not a single house, but a set of four units.
Located in Flora Hill on Havelin Street East, the block of units features four homes each with two bedrooms, a living and dining area and a carport.
The combined price for the units was $1.16 million and was sold on October 12.
Third in the list is the 3555 Golden Square home which sold for $800,000 on October 4.
The home has four bedrooms and sits on a 1007 square-metre block in Mackenzie Street.
According to RealEstate.com the earliest sale record for this home showed it was sold in 1979 for just $24,500.
The cheapest home on the list was an Eaglehawk home in the 3556 postcode which sold on October 11.
The three-bedroom house went for $645,000 and is tucked away from the busy streets on a secluded 4740 square-metre block.
