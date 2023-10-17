Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo trainer Shane Fliedner thinking country cups with Hi Stranger

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 17 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 3:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hi Stranger, ridden by Damien Thornton, wins the Listed Kilmore Cup in 2021. Picture by Racing Photos
Hi Stranger, ridden by Damien Thornton, wins the Listed Kilmore Cup in 2021. Picture by Racing Photos

BENDIGO trainer Shane Fliedner has earmarked the $200,000 Kilmore Cup (1600m) in November as a likely target for Hi Stranger this spring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.