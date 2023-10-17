BENDIGO trainer Shane Fliedner has earmarked the $200,000 Kilmore Cup (1600m) in November as a likely target for Hi Stranger this spring.
The standout performer of Fliedner's stable over the last four years, the seven-year-old gelding is Caulfield-bound on Wednesday for the benchmark 84 Marshall White Trophy (1440m).
It will be the son of Zoffany and Luxury Suite's third start in a well-spaced preparation, with Fliedner looking for improvement on the gelding's last start 11th over 1200m at Moonee Valley in late-September.
"I'd like to see him the middle of them somewhere (on Wednesday) and from there we can head out to some country cups, hopefully," Fliedner said.
"Kilmore should fit him and they are the sorts of races he needs to go to now.
"Some of those city races, he just doesn't have the speed in his legs now.
"I probably haven't had him in a race where I can get a good guide on him.
"He's been a few strong races of late, but they are the only races we can run him in. It's difficult this time of year."
Hi Stranger - a four-time city winner and of eight races overall - claimed his most significant win in the $160,000 Kilmore Cup in 2021.
He has been placed a further 14 times in 55 career starts, 12 of them in city races, for an impressive $798,925 in stakes earnings.
Fliedner insisted 1600m and up to 1800m was unquestionably Hi Stranger's optimum distance range, establishing another tilt at the Kilmore Cup as an ideal target.
His win in the race in 2021 contributed to the versatile Fliedner-trained galloper being crowned the Country Racing Victoria horse of the year in 2021-22.
The dual Group 3-winning trainer is shaping up for a busy week, with Air Defence and Aureate chances to make the trip to Echuca on Thursday and Allocate among the nominations for Saturday's Beach Party race day at Bendigo.
"Air Defence is struggling a bit at the moment, but we will find the right race for him soon," Fliedner said.
"And Aureate we scratched the other day because of the rain - he doesn't like the wet.
"But he's going to get plenty of dry tracks shortly."
Wednesday's Caulfield meeting will mark the second run this campaign for fellow Bendigo galloper Colsridge.
Trained by Arthur Pace, the seven-year-old showed plenty of fight and dash in finishing fourth down the straight at Flemington last month and will strip fitter for this assignment.
While the seven-year-old has not won since Golden Mile day at Bendigo in 2022, he rarely runs a bad race, evidenced by his Listed race placing at Flemington last December.
Also in action at Caulfield, the Sean Mott-trained Our Lone Star will contest the 1440m benchmark 78 event.
The dual city-winner will be having his first start since finishing well back in the field at Benalla over 1406m late last month.
Harry Coffey will ride Hi Stranger and Colsridge, while Billy Egan will take the mount on Our Lone Star.
