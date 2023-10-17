Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Back to Bridgewater event to show off town's highlights

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated October 18 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bridgewater on Loddon Development vice president Graham Morse and president Gill Hobbs outside the Memorial Hall. Picture by Ben Loughran
Bridgewater on Loddon Development vice president Graham Morse and president Gill Hobbs outside the Memorial Hall. Picture by Ben Loughran

Bridgewater Memorial Hall is reaching its 100-year milestone in 2023 and the locals are using it as an excuse for a bigger celebration of the whole town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.