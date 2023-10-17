Bridgewater Memorial Hall is reaching its 100-year milestone in 2023 and the locals are using it as an excuse for a bigger celebration of the whole town.
The building, located on the corner of Erskine Street and Eldon Street, will have its redecorated interior unveiled on the night of October 21 with a ribbon-cutting event.
This celebration has been wrapped up in the Back to Bridgewater event being held over the weekend of October 20, 21 and 22.
The other aspects of the weekend will include a family day at the recreation reserve on October 22 and live music in the hall.
Back to Bridgwater committee chair Gill Hobbs said it was going to be an amazing set of events and encouraged anyone interested to come down and have a look.
"The Back to Bridgewater event has grown out of a desire to celebrate the centenary of the Memorial Hall," she said.
"This hall was built as a memorial to the 93 locals who served in World War I of which 28 made the supreme sacrifice.
"So our weekend is about the hall but we have enabled it as a platform for many of the other organisations in the town to jump on board and celebrate."
Another major celebration coupled with the hall over the weekend will be the local school's 150th anniversary.
Other activities include an air sports show, a water skiing demonstration and a self-directed walk and drive of the town.
The railway station and fire station will also be open to the public.
Ms Hobbs said she wanted to thank all the volunteers who have helped pull the event together.
"Volunteering is the lifeblood of small communities," she said.
"We are saying 'hello, this is us'."
