THE jangling of medals was loud as secondary school students from across Bendigo region returned home from School Sport Victoria's track and field championships in Melbourne on Monday.
Hundreds of athletes competed at Lakeside Stadium in the Albert Park precinct in South Melbourne.
All medal winners have links to Athletics Bendigo clubs.
Dual gold medallists were Jorja Morrison, from Catherine McAuley College; Avery McDermid, Cooper Richardson and Chelsea Tickell, from Bendigo South East.
Morrison leapt 5.25 metres to win the 17-years long jump, and 10.65m to claim gold in triple jump.
Times of 2:22.53 and 5:04.47 earned Cheslea Tickell first place in the 14-years 800m and 1500m finals.
McDermid won the 15-years 800m in 2:01.13, and 1500m in 4:20.29.
Two days after record-breaking runs on the Flora Hill track, Richardson won the 14-years 100m in 11.87 and the 200m in 24.03.
Bendigo Senior SC's gold medallists were William Beaton, 17.54 in the 18-20 100m hurdles; and Jorja Hill, who competes with Bendigo Harriers and threw the javelin to a distance of 3.56m, to be the 18-20 years champion.
Abbey Reid, from Girton Grammar, ran the 1500m in 4:58.97 to be the 15-girls champion.
Kate Wilson, from Girton Grammar, cleared 1.60m at high jump to win the 14-girls final.
Weeroona College's Kai Norton and Jasper Seymour starred in the 14-boys field action.
Norton put the shot to a mark of 13.91m to win the title.
A distance of 47.47m clinched victory for Seymour in the discus showdown.
Catherine McAuley College won the 18-20 girls 4 x 100m relay in 54.06 seconds.
It was gold for Maryborough Education Centre in the 15-boys 4 x 100m relay in 47.75.
A great run by Cameron Greenwood, from Bendigo Senior SC Lions, in the 18-20 category included silver in high jump, long jump and triple jump, and bronze in the 200m.
Caitlin Evans, from Catherine McAuley College, was runner-up in the 18-20 girls 400m in a time of 1:05.03.
It was silver and bronze for Maryborough's Jake Gavriliadis in the 17-years discus and shot put, and Jack Nuttall from Catherine McAuley College had the same results in the 17-years 100m and 200m.
Silver medallists included Aamlie and Scarlett Southern, from St Joseph's Echuca; Madelyn Beaton, from Weeroona College; Amber Fox, from Bendigo Senior; Abbey Reid, from Girton Grammar; and Naomi Henderson, from Maryborough.
Waaia teen Rhys Hansen, who studies at Nathalia SC and represents South Bendigo in AV Shield League, ran the 400m in 53.15 to be second in the 15-years final.
A mark of 39.08m earned Kai Norton second place in the 14-years javelin, and Rachael Flood, from Marist College Bendigo, reached 10.22m to be runner-up in the 14-years shot put.
Bronze medallists included Abbey Reid, William Beaton, Jorja Morrison, and Bendigo Senior SC's Jessica Grigson.
A great run in the 16-year girls included bronze medals for Sophie Scoble, Bendigo South East, in the 100m; St Joseph's Echuca's Scarlett Southern, 200m; Genevieve Nihill, from Catherine McAuley College, in the 800m and 1500m; Weeroona's Alyssa Beaton, 100m hurdles; and Emma Orme, from Bendigo Senior, at shot put.
Cooper Richardson's time of 56.49 earned third place in the 14-years 400m, as Tyler Fynch, from Sacred Heart Kyneton, was a bronze medallist in the 12-13 years 800m and 1500m.
Madelyn Beaton claimed bronze in the 12-13 years 80m hurdles and triple jump to complete a great meet for the White Hills-based Weeroona College.
