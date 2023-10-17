Bendigo Advertiser
Medals aplenty for Bendigo region athletes at School Sport Victoria track and field championships

By Nathan Dole
Updated October 17 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 2:02pm
Javelin star Jorja Hill, from Bendigo Senior Secondary College and Bendigo Harriers, claimed gold at the School Sport Victoria track and field championships in Melbourne. Picture by AJ TAYLOR
THE jangling of medals was loud as secondary school students from across Bendigo region returned home from School Sport Victoria's track and field championships in Melbourne on Monday.

