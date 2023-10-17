Bendigo Advertiser
Castlemaine Historical Society to house huge Cornish library

By David Chapman
October 18 2023 - 6:00am
Castlemaine Historical Society's Ruth Giddings (left), Cornish Association of Victoria's June Whiffen, historical society president Carol Dorman and Cornish association's Moira Drew look through through some of the Cornish collection. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
The largest collection of Cornish reference and genealogical material anywhere in the world outside Cornwall is now on show in Castlemaine.

