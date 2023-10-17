The largest collection of Cornish reference and genealogical material anywhere in the world outside Cornwall is now on show in Castlemaine.
The Castlemaine Historical Society Incorporated (CHSI) will officially unveil the collection it has acquired from the Cornish Association of Victoria (CAV) on October 18.
It consists of about 3500 items in a range of formats including books, journals, magazines, maps, CD-ROMs, extracts, photocopies, pamphlets and guide booklets.
It covers a range of topics from Cornwall's inhabitants, emigrants and occupations to maritime history, churches and mining.
There's also resources looking back at education, place names, archaeology, geology, reminiscences and social and family history of Cornish people.
CHSI president Carol Dorman said the Cornish Association of Victoria was looking for a venue to house its vast collection after being required to vacate their premises in Melbourne.
"They asked several libraries and historical societies if they would like the collection but some of them wanted to pick and choose what to take and the CAV didn't want to split it up," Ms Dorman said.
"So we agreed to take it as a whole because of the big Cornish population which came here during the gold rush.
"In Cornwall in the 1850s, the tin mining industry was in decline and of course being experienced miners they did very well when they got out here."
Among the Cornish miners were the five Rowe brothers of which two - Hannibal and Edward - prospered.
Hannibal established a three-acre garden located just north of the Castlemaine Botanical Gardens which still has the stonewall he built to protect his fruit tress.
Ironically Hannibal died after choking on a plum pip in his fruit shed which was believed to be his original house before he built 'Rosebank'.
The Cornish collection was relocated to Castlemaine from Melbourne in May 2021 and has been archived to be available for use by the general public.
Ms Dorman said the historical society was "delighted" to open the Cornish library.
"Today it becomes part of our collection for use by the general public on application," she said.
"We have worked closely with the CAV in re-establishing the collection here and look forward to working with the CAV in the future."
She said the CHSI had agreed to archive and curate the material as well as making the material available for CAV members to peruse free of charge upon appointment.
CAV president Brian Rollason said more than 700,000 Australians identify as having Cornish heritage.
"Many have Cornish ancestors who worked on the Victorian goldfields, especially around Castlemaine," he said.
"We are proud that such a collection 'comes home' to where so many Cornish immigrants worked on the goldfields in the 19th century and helped forge our nation."
The Cornish collection is located at the CHSI building at the Former Court House at 7 Goldsmith Crescent in Castlemaine.
The official launch of the collection will be held at 2pm on October 18.
As part of the opening, Cornish cream tea of scones with jam and cream (jam first in the Cornish tradition) will be provided at 10.30am along with other 'Cornish Fayre' including traditional Heava cake, Saffron cake, Penzance cake and Fairings.
This will be followed by a guided tour of Cornish landmarks and points of interest around Castlemaine.
Among the landmarks will be the home originally built by Hannibal Rowe, the Duke of Cornwall Mine at Fryerstown and 'Lambruk' the former home of Edward Rowe.
The tour will finish at the Fryerstown Cemetery.
And for lunch? A traditional Cornish pasty of course.
