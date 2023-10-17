A rise in abuse towards staff at Bendigo workplaces has been highlighted as a cause of concern at a WorkSafe forum held in the city.
About 45 people attended the event at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre on October 12 as part of WorkSafe's Health and Safety Month roadshow touring Victoria.
While topics on the agenda included the manual handling of hazardous material and dealing with drugs and alcohol in the workplace, the abuse of staff was raised as an ongoing concern.
"Hospital staff, council workers, V/Line staff, water authorities, private business, violence towards parking inspectors, ambulance and any face-to-face dealing with the public ... it's a big issue," WorkSafe Bendigo inspector Peter Sullivan said.
"People seem to be a lot less tolerant since COVID-19.
"It can be tough for anyone but imagine a young female staff member serving (the customer) ... it can be pretty horrific."
The other 'hot topic' was the new regulations working with crystalline silica in man-made products, such as benchtops.
Mr Sullivan said the audience was made up of employees, safe and healthy reps and tradies and all seemed to have a good knowledge of the regulations in place and were keen to learn more.
The issue of drugs and alcohol in the workplace was also discussed.
"A worker might be taking cough medicine which may make them drowsy and slows down their decision-making," Mr Sullivan said.
"And because a worker has drugs in their system does not mean they need to be sacked.
"Drugs can stay in your system a long time after you stop taking them so if you fail a drug test there are other options like counselling."
Mr Sullivan said the forum generated a lot of questions and interest which required some follow up work.
"Some of the issues raised have an easy fix," he said.
Lokesha Samarakone from the Don KR smallgoods food factory in Castlemaine described the forum as "fantastic".
"There was a lot of information about a range of topics and I really enjoyed it," he said.
The event was hosted by former AFL footballer and Geelong premiership captain Cameron Ling who has been involved in the WorkSafe Health and Safety Month campaign since 2016.
"I enjoy being part of the regional tour," Mr Ling said.
"I have a personal reason for being involved. My dad had a very serious workplace accident. He was an apprentice butcher who lost his hand as young man so workplace safety has always been with our family.
"So any chance I get to put the WorkSafe message out there, I'm there."
