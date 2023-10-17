Bendigo cyclist Patrick Eddy earns World-Tour contract

Bendigo cyclist Patrick Eddy has taken a massive step in his professional journey, earning a World Tour contract.
The 21-year-old has been riding with Team DSM-Firmenich in their Development Program over the past few years but has been promoted to their Men's squad after an impressive 2023 season.
Eddy has trained and ridden alongside teammates such as Tour De France podium placer Romain Bardet and Paris-Roubaix winner John Degenkolb throughout his two seasons with DSM-Firmenich and has put in vital team efforts while also showing his own talents.
He collected his first UCI level top three finish in the 2023 Fleche Du Sud and followed it up with a fifth place at the ZLM Tour prologue.
"It was a big transition for me coming to race in Europe for the first time last season, but the environment in the Development Program has helped me improve my weaknesses and build on my strengths," Eddy said.
"I've already been lucky enough to do some races with the Men's program, and it's been great to learn from the older guys.
"I know already that this is the best environment for me to continue to grow as a rider.
"The team has a great mix of experienced professionals and talented young guys who are equally motivated for success.
"I'm excited to be part of this group and continue to build something special over the next few years."
Eddy's contract will see him ride for the Dutch team until at least 2025.
Team DSM-Firmenich head coach Rudi Kemna said he believes Eddy will be a vital addition to future team success.
"Patrick (Eddy) has made some nice steps with us since he joined in 2022," Kemna said.
"He is a strong rider and a guy we think can continue making significant steps as part of our sprint group and lead-out train.
"He's a switched-on guy who takes the different aspects of his development professionally, so we're looking forward to continuing to help him improve."
Eddy joins Bendigo and District Cycling Club teammate Chris Hamilton in the Men's squad.
Meanwhile, fellow Bendigo rider Connor Sens has finished 100th at the Gravel World Championships.
From the 256 starters, only 156 finished the 168km course, with Slovenian gun Matej Mohoric claiming the win.
"I came out of the start 50km circuit before the first main gravel sector in 80th place but hit a massive pothole," Sens said.
"I was hanging onto the main field coming into the first climbs but missed my feed and water, which I paid the price for with cramps settling in after 90km."
