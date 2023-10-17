Bendigo Advertiser
Lonnie Lee seniors week Boort show, Red Cross emergency guide

October 17 2023 - 12:40pm
60s rock 'n roller Lonnie Lee entertained the Loddon shire crowd.
Loddon Shire Council recruited 60s rock 'n roll legend Lonnie Lee for its annual seniors celebration last week and used the occasion to also promote a disaster preparedness guide.

