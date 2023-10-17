Loddon Shire Council recruited 60s rock 'n roll legend Lonnie Lee for its annual seniors celebration last week and used the occasion to also promote a disaster preparedness guide.
One of the big stars of Australia's first wave of rock 'n' roll, Lee had a string of hits, including Starlight Starbright, Yes Indeed I Do, Defenceless, and I Found a New Love, and was a regular fixture on TV shows Bandstand and 6 O'Clock Rock.
The now octogenerian performer entertained a crowd of over 100 at a lunch and show at Boort Memorial Hall on Tuesday, October 10.
The event also saw volunteers spruik an award-winning Red Cross-produced disaster preparedness guide, which was being promoted as part of the council's community recovery program.
The Red Cross Emergency RediPlan was designed to help people and households prepare for emergencies, Loddon's community wellbeing director Wendy Gladman said.
"As emphasised by Red Cross on the day, emergencies don't just include major natural disasters like fires or floods," she said.
"A fall in the home resulting in an unexpected hospital stay, a car accident, or serious illness can also cause significant disruption and add stress to your life."
IN OTHER NEWS:
According to the Red Cross, one in three Australians will experience an emergency or the threat of an emergency in their lifetime.
The impact of these events can be reduced by being prepared, the organisation says.
More than 80 per cent of people affected by an emergency will recover well without prolonged distress and significant impact to their mental health, the Red Cross says.
It has a range of relevant resources available on its website.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.