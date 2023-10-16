Police are searching for a man wanted for burglary, contravening a court order and traffic offences.
Leigh Tibbs, 50, was described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 175 centimetres tall, with a thin build, dark hair and grey and black moustache and beard.
He was known to frequent the Bendigo and Echuca areas, according to police.
Police have appealed for public assistance to locate Tibbs and have released an image of Tibbs in the hope someone may be able to provide information on his current whereabouts.
Anyone with other information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
