Andy Schloss thinks getting on a motorbike is good for your head.
"For people who ride their motorbikes, it's actually really good for mental health," Ms Schloss, the Bendigo coordinator for the Black Dog Ride, said.
"Just to get out and ride with a like-minded group is actually very mind clearing."
She is not alone in the thinking.
Ms Schloss spoke to the Advertiser waiting for a group of 35 motorcyclists headed towards Bendigo on a ride for mental health.
The Black Dog Victorian State Ride set off from Leongatha, with stops including Mansfield, Bendigo and Lakes Entrance, before bikers turned their handlebars toowards Phillip Island for the Motor Grand Prix.
The ride flows into the Black Dog charity's mission to raise awareness for depression and suicide prevention.
Ms Schloss said riders get involved for different reasons, but that there was something special about getting on your bike for a cause.
"Everyone obviously joins a group for their own different reasons," Ms Schloss said.
"I suppose the fact that one in five people are affected or knows someone with the mental health.
"But I think for motorbike riders, it's a fact of just getting out and exploring new places... and there is nothing better than getting lost on a motorbike."
