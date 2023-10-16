Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Our People

Black Dog Ride stops in at Bendigo as part of statewide run.

GR
By Gabriel Rule
October 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Schloss that a Black Dog ride was head-clearing. Picture by Gabriel Rule
Andy Schloss that a Black Dog ride was head-clearing. Picture by Gabriel Rule

Andy Schloss thinks getting on a motorbike is good for your head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.