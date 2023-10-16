June 2022 - Man drove past address of protected person which was captured on CCTV and seen by a witness.

August 2022 - "Mouthed off" as a protected person drove past and followed the car to the boundaries of their properties while children were in the area.

August 2022 - Drove around a court in Kangaroo Flat yelling out "she (a protected person) has an intervention order against me" and "how is that fair?" He was captured on video.

September 2022 - Man arrived home in a car just after a protected person and proceeded to yell at them. The man made comments including "piss off inside you fat f**kwit" and called the victim a "f**king moron".

January, 2023 - He was stopped by police driving his Ford Utility despite being suspended while under medical review. He told people he was not suspended, "as far as I'm concerned".

April, 2023 - Attended the address of another person who has an intervention order against him. He hit a steel letterbox causing $50 damage and then walked across the road to another home where he dented a Ford Transit parked in a driveway causing $3202.34 in damage. The car owner woke up and heard the accused yelling and banging on the fence. The accused was on bail at the time.

April, 2023 - Accused failed to appear in court.