A man suffering from a delusional disorder who breached intervention orders against multiple neighbours and spent 38 days in custody had benefitted from treatment while in lock-up.
He was described by police as "looking better" when he appeared in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on October 16.
The man's lawyer Rebecca Heley told the court her client had been stuck in a "dreadful catch-22" that landed him in custody because he had been "non-compliant with medication" while also being "not so unwell" that he required compulsory hospitalisation.
READ MORE:
Following his time locked up, the Bendigo man then completed at least two weeks in the acute unit at the Bendigo Hospital and the court heard he was in a far better situation.
Magistrate Russell Kelly acknowledged his neighbours - the majority of whom have invention orders against the man - must be "sick of him".
The court was told the man was now compliant with his community treatment order.
The accused man had breached intervention orders which related to six different people, had been caught driving while disqualified by police, committed an offence on bail breaching bail and community corrections order conditions and had failed to appear in court.
MORE NEWS:
The man was supported by a community health engagement worker who described him as "very compliant".
His community corrections order was cancelled and he was placed on a good behaviour bond with recognition for time served.
"If you comply with what your doctors do with you and the community treatment order, you won't get into trouble," Magistrate Kelly told the man.
"Keep doing that, and you'll never come back again."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.