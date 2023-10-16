In 1928, Johnston Melmore Leech set up a jewellery store on Hargreaves Street.
Ninety-five years later, his grandson Adam Tuohy is proud to be serving customers whose great-grandparents bought engagement rings at the same site.
Mr Tuohy said his earliest memories of the JM Leech Jewellers store were when he was about six years old, with his dad bringing him in on Saturday mornings.
"I used to just play around on the jeweler's benches and magnetise all his tools and annoy him," he said.
"And if I was a good boy, I'd get 50 cents, which was quite a bit of money back then for a six year old."
Mr Tuohy, the son of Olympic swimmer Faith Leech, said he knew from a young age he "was always going to work in Pa's shop".
"It's always been a passion of mine and I've loved it," he said.
"We love helping people, we love the custom made side of things now and creating people's individual jewelry for their engagements and anniversaries and the businesses.
"Everything's a joyous occasion, 'we are getting married, we're having anniversaries, we're having significant birthdays', and I'm a big believer of attaching a beautiful piece of jewelry to represent those occasions in people's lives.
"So to be able to do that for such a long time, I'm very fortunate. We all are."
The store has been a mainstay of Hargreaves Street, which then became Hargreaves Mall in 1982. In 1998, the store was completely rebuilt.
"We have seen a lot of good opposition come and go and to still be there and not only be the oldest jeweller, but one of the oldest businesses still trading for such a long time in Bendigo... it does make me realise that it is a pretty decent achievement," Me Tuohy said.
"We are not going anywhere, before we know it'll be 100 and hopefully if the kids want to get involved with it, it'll keep going for many decades to come."
