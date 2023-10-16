Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Diggers' flag defence off to flying start in midweek pennant

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated October 16 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New South Bendigo skipper Tayah Marron. The Diggers comfortably beat Golden Square in Monday's grand final re-match. Picture by Luke West
New South Bendigo skipper Tayah Marron. The Diggers comfortably beat Golden Square in Monday's grand final re-match. Picture by Luke West

SOUTH Bendigo has opened its Bendigo midweek pennant lawn bowls premiership defence in impressive style with a comfortable win in the grand final re-match on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.