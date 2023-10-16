Diggers' flag defence off to flying start in midweek pennant

SOUTH Bendigo has opened its Bendigo midweek pennant lawn bowls premiership defence in impressive style with a comfortable win in the grand final re-match on Monday.
In what was a cold and windy start to the 2023-24 season, South Bendigo picked up from where it left off in March by defeating Golden Square 68-39.
The Diggers won all three rinks. Among the winning skippers for South Bendigo was Taylah Marron, who has crossed to the Diggers from Golden Square.
Marron's rink started its season with a 20-17 victory over John Berry.
Elsewhere, Woodbury made a winning return into the top division.
Promoted from division two Woodbury recorded a nine-shot victory over Inglewood, winning 67-58 at home.
Just one shot separated Kangaroo Flat and Bendigo East in their clash at Lansell Street.
In the first thriller of the season the Roos edged out East 56-55.
Bendigo East won two of the rinks, but it was the 23-15 win by Barry Hogan over Helen Clough that was enough to sway the result the way of the Roos.
At Eaglehawk, the Hawks produced the highest score of the opening round with an 18-shot win over Bendigo, 76-58.
DIVISION 1
South Bendigo 68 def Golden Square 39
Trevor Zimmer 19 def Julie Ross 11, David White 29 def Neville Bowland 11, Taylah Marron 20 def John Berry 17.
Kangaroo Flat 56 def Bendigo East 55.
Eric White 16 lt Robert Clough 18, Torie Babitsch 17 lt Peter Huggard 22, Barry Hogan 23 def Helen Clough 15.
Eaglehawk 76 def Bendigo 58.
Kaye Rowe 12 lt Sharon Koch 35, Stephen Carn 25 def Tom Lokys 13, Stephen Piercy 39 def Lee Harris 10.
Woodbury 67 def Inglewood 58.
Len Handley 14 lt Laurie Witham 24, Heather Cozens 26 def Rob Day 21, Maurice McMahon 27 def Ian Chamberlain 13.
Ladder - South Bendigo (16, +29), Eaglehawk (14, +18), Woodbury (14, +9), Kangaroo Flat (12, +1), Bendigo East (4, -1), Inglewood (2, -9), Bendigo (2, -18), Golden Square (0, -29).
Next week - Inglewood v Bendigo East, South Bendigo v Eaglehawk, Kangaroo Flat v Woodbury, Bendigo v Golden Square.
.........................................
DIVISION 2
Heathcote 67 def Golden Square 66, Kangaroo Flat 55 dr Bendigo East 55, Strathfieldsaye 62 def Castlemaine 44, Harcourt 60 def White Hills 58.
.........................................
DIVISION 3
Golden Square 66 def Eaglehawk 63, Marong 65 def Bendigo East 62, Castlemaine 62 def Woodbury 54, White Hills 64 def Bendigo 52.
.........................................
DIVISION 4
South Bendigo 87 def Golden Square 21, Kangaroo Flat 56 def Strathfieldsaye 47, Dingee 68 def Calivil/Serpentine 39, North Bendigo 66 def Harcourt 40.
.........................................
DIVISION 5
South Bendigo 40 def Campbells Creek 21, Bendigo 43 def Bendigo East 36, Golden Square 42 def Inglewood 31, Harcourt 46 def White Hills 36.
.........................................
DIVISION 6
Castlemaine 39 def South Bendigo 34, Strathfieldsaye 51 def Eaglehawk 18, Woodbury 46 def White Hills 29.
