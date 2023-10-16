Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Former Bendigo Pioneer Lachie Schultz trade to Magpies

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated October 16 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Bendigo Pioneer Lachie Schultz is headed to Collingwood from Fremantle. Picture by Getty Images
Former Bendigo Pioneer Lachie Schultz is headed to Collingwood from Fremantle. Picture by Getty Images

FORMER Bendigo Pioneer Lachie Schultz has joined reigning AFL premiers Collingwood after his trade request from Fremantle was agreed to on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.