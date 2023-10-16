Former Bendigo Pioneer Lachie Schultz trade to Magpies

FORMER Bendigo Pioneer Lachie Schultz has joined reigning AFL premiers Collingwood after his trade request from Fremantle was agreed to on Monday.
Forward Schultz played 90 games for the Dockers and kicked 101 goals after being selected by Fremantle with pick 57 in the 2018 AFL National Draft.
In return for Schultz the Dockers received Collingwood's pick 34 in next month's National Draft and a future first round selection.
Schultz, 25, finished equal sixth in Fremantle's best and fairest this year following a season in which he played all 23 games and kicked a career-best 33 goals.
"I'd like to thank Fremantle for my time at the club and for coming to an arrangement with Collingwood," Shultz said on Monday.
"The Dockers gave me my first football opportunity and I will be forever grateful for my time there.
"I would not be the player I am today without the support of the football staff and players.
"Family is important to me and is one of the reasons I have decided to make the move back to Victoria.
"There is something special about the Pies - they have experienced ultimate success and this is something I hope to one day be a part of.
"I am excited to pull on the black and white stripes next year."
Schultz, from Moama, twice won the Glendinning Medal as best on ground in the Fremantle-West Coast derby, claiming the honour in 2022 (round three) and this year (round 22).
"We are pleased to have come to terms with Fremantle for Lachie and look forward to welcoming him and his family to the club in the coming weeks," Collingwood general manager of football Graham Wright said.
"We feel Lachie's football talent and forward craft combined with his speed, power and endurance make him an exciting acquisition for our football program."
Schultz joins Jack Ginnivan as a former Bendigo Pioneer now on Collingwood's list.
