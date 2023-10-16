Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Girton Grammar Junior School to bring Aladdin Jr to life on stage

October 16 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blue genies Boa Long (left) and Ayla (right) from the Girton Grammar production of Aladdin Jr. Picture supplied.
Blue genies Boa Long (left) and Ayla (right) from the Girton Grammar production of Aladdin Jr. Picture supplied.

Audiences are set to be swept away on a magical carpet ride with Girton Grammar's Junior School production of Aladdin Jr premiering on Tuesday, October 17

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.