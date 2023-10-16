Audiences are set to be swept away on a magical carpet ride with Girton Grammar's Junior School production of Aladdin Jr premiering on Tuesday, October 17
About 170 students from Years 2, 4 and 6 are involved in the production which is based on the 1992 Disney animated movie about an Arabian street urchin who's life changes when he comes in possession of a magic lamp that contains a blue genie.
Students have been rehearsing weekly since the start of term two and production director and drama teacher Jenny Geyer is full of praise for "the talented young cast".
"It's a colourful, joyful and energetic show, with high-quality performances that reflect the many hours of hard work all the students have put in," Mrs Geyer said.
MORE NEWS:
"The students have embraced the challenge of learning the songs and choreography, and enjoy the camaraderie of performing with their peers."
Mrs Geyer said the characters and settings in Aladdin Jr provided a valuable opportunity to encourage discussions about cultural diversity.
Co-director and fellow drama teacher Mrs Lucy Butler-Rees said the Junior School Production provided a special opportunity for the students to shine in front of their families and the wider community.
"For many of the students, it can be their first time in a theatre - let alone being the performers on stage," Mrs Butler-Rees said.
"They love seeing 'behind the scenes' as they get to experience the backstage and dressing rooms.
"Added to that, the fun of dressing up in the costumes, the lights, and the opportunity to create a performance that brings joy to their families makes it an unforgettable experience."
Mrs Butler-Rees said a production of this scale and professionalism could also foster a lifelong love of performing arts with many students over the years continuing on with theatre throughout senior school and beyond.
Aladdin Jr will run from October 17-19 at 7pm at The Capital in Bendigo.
Tickets are available at gotix.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.