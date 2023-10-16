Evans leads Addy BDCA MVP rankings after opening round

SANDHURST leg-spinner Ben Evans is the first player to lead the Addy's Bendigo District Cricket Association MVP rankings for the 2023-24 season.
After missing all of last season because of a wrist injury, Evans made a spectacular return for the Dragons, claiming 10 wickets in their outright win over Huntly North at Strauch Reserve.
Evans bagged 7-23 off 15 overs in the first innings and 3-11 off seven in the second for a match haul of 10-34 off 22.
Evans' performance earned him 200 Addy MVP points.
Scoring is 1 point per run, 20 points per wicket, 10 points per catch, 15 points per run out/stumping.
