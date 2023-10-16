Bendigo Advertiser
Evans leads Addy BDCA MVP rankings after opening round

Luke West
Luke West
October 16 2023 - 3:00pm
Sandhurst leg-spinner Ben Evans. Picture by Sandhurst Cricket Club
Sandhurst leg-spinner Ben Evans. Picture by Sandhurst Cricket Club

SANDHURST leg-spinner Ben Evans is the first player to lead the Addy's Bendigo District Cricket Association MVP rankings for the 2023-24 season.

Local News

