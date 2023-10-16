Award-winning Bendigo Advertiser Darren Howe is up for photographer of the year in the Rural Press Club of Victoria awards.
Mr Howe has also been nominated twice as a finalist in the categories of best news photograph and best general interest photograph.
He will be in the running to take out an award five times in three categories.
The suite of pictures which were submitted include a range of subjects from chickens to rescues and portraits,
Mr Howe won a Kennedy Award this year for his stunning series on a rescue in last year's flooding.
OTHER NEWS:
The images, Saved from Above, also won a Quill award the Press Club of Victoria.
It shows a helicopter paramedic - or angels with rotary wings as he calls them - plucking tourists from a four-wheel drive stuck in a flooded Loddon River at Newbridge in October last year.
The Press Club annual awards celebrates the exemplary work of journalists and photographers from Victoria and Tasmania.
RPCV president Bryce Eishold said the awards recognised and highlighted the importance of grassroots journalism in regional communities.
"Rural and regional journalists and photographers play a crucial role in providing accurate, timely and relevant information to their communities," Mr Eishold said.
The awards will be held in Geelong on October 27.
