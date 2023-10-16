Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo Advertiser photographer Darren Howe up for Rural Press awards

October 16 2023 - 1:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Award-winning Bendigo Advertiser Darren Howe is up for photographer of the year in the Rural Press Club of Victoria awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.