News roundup: Riverboats festival line-up, seat 'countback'

Midnight Oil front man Peter Garrett is among the big acts lined-up for the 2024 Riverboats Music Festival.
He and his band The Alter Egos will join Kasey Chambers, Regurgitator and a host of others for the Echuca festival from February 16 to 18, festival organisers have announced.
The line-up (in alphabetical order) includes:
Tickets are on sale at www.riverboatsmusic.com.au
Greater Bendigo's council is searching for the next citizen and young citizen of the year.
Nominations are now open for the awards, which recognise people making a difference in the Greater Bendigo community.
Nominees must be Greater Bendigo residents and the Young Citizen of the Year must be under 25 years of age on January 26, 2024.
For more information or to nominate someone click here.
A vacant Macedon Ranges Shire council seat will be filled in a "countback" on Monday, November 13, the Victorian Electoral Commission has confirmed.
The VEC plans to countback all formal votes from the 2020 council elections after Cr Anne Moore resigned earlier in October, citing family and health reasons.
Votes will be redistributed to candidates still eligible for election.
Greater Bendigo's council has hired a former Commonwealth Games organiser to be director of strategy and growth.
Rachel Lee has previously served as executive director of Victoria 2026's regional integration and Bendigo delivery, a role scrapped when the state government cancelled the Games in July.
She has also worked as Emergency Recovery Victoria's Rochester regional recovery taskforce executive director and a Regional Development Victoria regional director, along with roles at Greater Bendigo's council.
"Having a deep passion for supporting the growth of Bendigo and the region, I am delighted to return to the City and deliver a range of programs that support the economy and community," Ms Lee said.
"As a local, I am familiar with the wonderful attractions and experiences on offer and Bendigo's reputation as a leading cultural and events centre in regional Victoria."
