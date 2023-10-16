BDCA: Junior cricket week one scores, wrap and photos

Junior cricket returned to the ovals of Bendigo across the weekend, with the Bendigo District Cricket Association junior competition beginning its season.
Day one of round one's two-day match in the under 16s ended with numerous results sitting on a knife edge.
Strathfieldsaye won the toss and elected to bowl in its clash with Strathdale-Maristians and restricted the Suns to 5-128 from their 50 overs.
Captain Jonty Yates was the pick of the bowlers for the Jets, taking 3-8 from six overs.
Yates came on first change and knocked over Will Brandt (15) and Will Rainey (0) in quick succession to have the Suns 3-33.
The Suns recovered from that precarious position with Mitchell McCann (18 not out) and Paddy Carmody (19 not out) guiding the Suns to a defendable total of 128 after being 4-60.
Harrison Bennett (1-18 off six overs) and Jack DeAraugo (1-8 off five overs) were the other wicket-takers.
Kangaroo Flat were able to pick up the ten wickets of Maiden Gully Marist, but not before the Lions made a decent total of 167.
The Lions elected to bat, having won the toss, and co-skipper Oliver McKenzie led from the front, making 53, not out opening the batting.
He was well supported by Max Egan, who made 41 from 71 deliveries, coming in at number seven.
The Roos had four bowlers take two wickets each.
Maklean Woodward had the best figures of the quartet, taking 2-8 off five overs, while opening bowler Jack Burns (2-13 off six overs), Campbell Hancock (2-15 off five overs) and Brayden Franken (2-17 off six overs) also performed strongly.
Golden Square heads into day two of their clash with Bendigo United brimming with confidence after an eight-over burst before stumps put them on top.
Having been rolled for 139 in 35 overs, the Bulldogs responded with the ball, having the Redbacks 3-6 at the end of play.
All three dismissals were bowled, with Jake Mulqueen taking two polls while Ned Johnson also found himself in the wicket column.
Earlier, the Bulldogs innings swung back and forth, with the Dogs going from 2-75 to 8-106 before putting on 33 runs for the final two wickets.
Opener Hudson Burgess top scored with 26, while Valentino Musk wasn't far behind, hitting 24 off 49 balls.
Elliott Davis was the pick of the bowlers, taking 2-9 off three overs.
OTHER GRADES:
UNDER-14 MIXED A:
Strathfieldsaye 1-132 40.0
White Hills 6-91 20.0
Maiden Gully Marist Gold 1-62 20.0
Bendigo United 2-62 40.0
Kangaroo Flat 3-102 20.0
Maiden Gully Marist Maroon 3-79 20.0
Strathdale-Maristians 3-71 40.0
Eaglehawk 1-51 20.0
UNDER-12 MIXED A:
Strathfieldsaye Yellow 8-95 def Strathfieldsaye Blue 2-92
Strathdale Maristians Suns 2-89 def While Hills 6-87
Bendigo United 3-102 def Kangaroo Flat 5-69
Strathdale Maristians Blue 2-102 def Strathdale Maristians Orange 6-98
Maiden Gully Marist 4-67 def Eaglehawk 3-66
