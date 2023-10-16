Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

BDCA: Junior cricket week one scores, wrap and photos

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated October 16 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo United under-12 player Paddy Pinniger bats on Saturday against Kangaroo Flat at Ewing Park. Picture by Luke West
Bendigo United under-12 player Paddy Pinniger bats on Saturday against Kangaroo Flat at Ewing Park. Picture by Luke West

Junior cricket returned to the ovals of Bendigo across the weekend, with the Bendigo District Cricket Association junior competition beginning its season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.