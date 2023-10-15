Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Basketball
Photos

Bendigo Spirit defeat Flyers in Ballarat pre-season hit-out

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated October 16 2023 - 9:39am, first published 9:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abbey Wehrung in action for the Bendigo Spirit against the Southside Flyers in Ballarat on Saturday.Picture by Adam Trafford, Ballarat Courier
Abbey Wehrung in action for the Bendigo Spirit against the Southside Flyers in Ballarat on Saturday.Picture by Adam Trafford, Ballarat Courier

THE Bendigo Spirit continued the build-up to the WNBL season with a 19-point win over the Southside Flyers in Ballarat on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.