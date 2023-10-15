Bendigo Spirit defeat Flyers in Ballarat pre-season hit-out

THE Bendigo Spirit continued the build-up to the WNBL season with a 19-point win over the Southside Flyers in Ballarat on Saturday.
The Spirit produced a strong defensive performance in their 69-50 pre-season victory.
"It certainly wasn't a high-scoring affair and neither team was full strength, but we got everything we needed to get out of the game," Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said.
"Everyone we played a got a good hit-out and we got to play some of the younger players.
"I feel like everyone was able to have an impact on the game in a variety of different ways and as a team I thought we were pretty good defensively to be able to keep Southside to 50 points irrespective of who they had playing.
"We had some game day objectives that we worked towards and I thought we did a good job of ticking most of those boxes.
"I thought Abbey (Wehrung) did a really good job defensively and had a big impact off the bench, Kelly (Wilson) did a good job of setting the tone for us early in the game with her physicality and defence.
"Ruth (Davis) was incredibly consistent throughout the game and Ally (Wilson) was really good both offensively and defensively.
"Overall, though, I thought it was a really good team effort."
Alex Wilson led the Spirit scoring with 17 points, while Alicia Froling and Mehryn Kraker each scored 13.
New import Ruth Davis hauled down 12 rebounds to go with nine points, while captain Kelly Wilson dished out seven assists and had five steals.
The Spirit - who started with the combination of Alex Wilson, Froling, Kraker, Kelly Wilson and Davis - comprehensively won the rebound count 62-37, while both sides were a combined 6-of-32 from three-point range, with Bendigo shooting just 3-of-22 and the Flyers 3-of-10.
Neither the Spirit's Kelsey Griffin or Southside's Lauren Jackson played in the game.
The Spirit will play their final pre-season game this Saturday against the Melbourne Boomers at Keilor Stadium from 7pm.
The Spirit open their 2023-24 WNBL season against the defending champion Townsville Fire at Bendigo's Red Energy Arena on Saturday, November 4.
