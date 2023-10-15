STRATHFIELDSAYE Colts United star Rebecca Berry and Shepparton South's Nicholas Mori have capped outstanding seasons by claiming the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League's respective League 1 player of the year awards.
Berry polled 17 votes, finishing one ahead of Spring Gully United's Paige Conder.
Conder's Reds teammate Letesha Bawden was third on 12 votes, while Zoe Cail (Strathfieldsaye Colts United) and Rebekah Lawson (Shepparton United) rounded out the top five.
Bawden claimed the league's goal scoring award with 27 goals and was also the recipient of the Sarah Poyser Trophy as the young player of the year.
In League 1 Men's, Shepparton South's Mori claimed the player of the year honours with 17 votes, two ahead of Eaglehawk's Jesse Matthews.
Tatura's Cody Sellwood was third on 15, ahead of Shepparton South's Jamie de Smit on 12 and Eaglehawk's Brent Hamblin on 11.
A big season for Mori was recognised with a trifecta of awards, including the leading goal scorer with 25 goals and the John Webb Trophy as the young player of the year.
Strathfieldsaye Colts United women's and Tatura men's season of dominance were recognised with six selections respectively in the league's All-Star teams for 2023.
Tatura's Damian Rosella (women's) and Thomas Corso (men's) were named coaches of the year.
Rebecca Berry (Strathfieldsaye Colts United) 17
Paige Conder (Spring Gully United) 16
Letesha Bawden (Spring Gully United) 12
Zoe Cail (Strathfieldsaye Colts United) 11
Rebekah Lawson (Shepparton United) 9
Delana Trask (Tatura) 8
Beth Baldwin (Eaglehawk) 8
Cayla Ruijters (Tatura) 7
Nicholas Mori (Shepparton South) 17
Jesse Matthews (Eaglehawk) 15
Cody Sellwood (Tatura) 15
Jamie de Smit (Shepparton South) 12
Brent Hamblin (Eaglehawk) 11
Ryan Brooks (Shepparton United) 10
Justin Cirillo (Shepparton South) 10
Josh Dwyer (Epsom) 10
Toby Azhar (Shepparton United) 9
Rajvir Singh (Tatura) 16
Blake Corso (Tatura) 12
Berinder Singh (Shepparton United) 10
Abel Tuyii (Shepparton United) 9
Reece Yarwood (Epsom) 9
Stephen Barrett (Strathdale) 9
Bevan Trezise (Epsom) 8
Jarrod Keetelaar (Eaglehawk) 8
Rodney Crampton (Eaglehawk) 8
Fraser Lee (La Trobe University) 23
Graison Jelbart (Spring Gully United) 15
Finn Van Tiggelen (Castlemaine Goldfields) 13
Solomon Cook (La Trobe University) 13
Logan Hromenko (Epsom) 12
Aiden Resul (Tatura) 11
Ruben Christie (Castlemaine Goldfields) 10
Zain Kutrolli (Shepparton United) 10
Trent Newbound (Shepparton United) 10
William Harding (Spring Gully United) 10
Mohammad Ahmadi (Shepparton United) 10
Josh Dimit (Shepparton) 23
Harrison Morley (Golden City) 18
Seth Bish (La Trobe University Red) 17
Benjamin Rothmeier (La Trobe University Red) 12
Timon Dooley (Golden City) 12
Aye Htoo (Golden City) 10
Conner Brown (Swan Hill) 10
Conor Van Der Staay (La Trobe University Black) 10
Samuel Wanesiofa (Border Raiders) 10
Win Boe (Golden City) 10
Shannon Fox (La Trobe University) 21
Sian Hooppell (Kyneton Rangers) 18
Asha Davies (Border Raiders) 18
Paige Pinson (Border Raiders) 15
Sara Dahl (La Trobe University) 14
Eva Thackray (Castlemaine Goldfields) 11
Melissa Ludeman (Epsom) 10
Amity Scott (Swan Hill) 10
Kasey Sparks (Castlemaine Goldfields) 8
Rebecca Adams (Epsom) 8
Letesha Bawden (Spring Gully United), Zoe Cail (Strathfieldsaye Colts United), Paige Conder (Spring Gully United), Elizabeth Watkins (Strathfieldsaye Colts United), Maddison Ridsdale (Strathfieldsaye Colts United), Rebecca Berry (Strathfieldsaye Colts United), Maria Villani (Shepparton United), Colette Suter (Tatura), Beth Baldwin (Eaglehawk), Olivia Saron (Shepparton United), Sheridan Fairless (Shepparton United).
Substitutes: Jess Dover (Eaglehawk), Marie Bory (Strathfieldsaye Colts United), Rebekah Lawson (Shepparton United), Stacey Grana (Strathfieldsaye Colts United), Mia Calder (Tatura).
Coach: Damian Rosella (Tatura).
Referee: Lorenzo Veracini.
Cody Sellwood (Tatura), Ryan Brooks (Shepparton United), Nicholas Mori (Shepparton South), Tristan Zito (Tatura), Jesse Matthews (Eaglehawk), Sean Grant (Shepparton South), Cooper Gosstray (Tatura), Tim Lardner (Tatura), Jake Rumble (Shepparton South), Lewis Coyle (Shepparton United), Daniel Coombs (Tatura).
Substitutes: Aaron Niglia (Tatura), Joel Aitken (Shepparton South), Daniel Kelly (Eaglehawk), Florent Genevrier (Spring Gully United), Josh Dwyer (Epsom).
Coach: Thomas Corso (Tatura).
Referee: Lorenzo Veracini.
