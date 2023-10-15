Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Rebecca Berry and Nicholas Mori claim respective League 1 Women's and League 1 Men's player awards

Updated October 15 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

STRATHFIELDSAYE Colts United star Rebecca Berry and Shepparton South's Nicholas Mori have capped outstanding seasons by claiming the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League's respective League 1 player of the year awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.