60-day prescription change impacting locally: Bendigo pharmacies

By Jenny Denton
Updated October 15 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 4:06pm
White Hills Pharmacy owner Sanjay Jhaveri, pictured during the height of the pandemic. Photo by Darren Howe
Changes to the prescribing of medication introduced last month to help reduce costs for patients are having a major financial impact on pharmacies that is being passed on to customers, local pharmacists say.

