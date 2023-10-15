Reigning premier Crows pick up from where left off in EVCA

REIGNING premier Spring Gully launched its Emu Valley Cricket Association flag defence with an aggressive day's play against West Bendigo at home on Saturday.
Having had the bye in the opening round, the Crows welcomed the invitation to bat first before also having an impact with the ball later in the day.
The Crows cracked 5-269 declared off 56 overs before sending the Redbacks to stumps at 2-17.
Spring Gully openers Lachlan Brook (46) and Shaun Makepeace (26) got the Crows away to a flyer, plundering 73 off the first 12 overs.
Brook was particularly aggressive with 38 of his 46 runs off 43 balls coming in fours (eight) and sixes (one).
As well as the quickfire start by the opening pair, the Crows' innings also featured a 124-run partnership for the third wicket between Jesse Marciano and Noah Willits, with both batsmen scoring half-centuries.
Marciano cracked 83 off 90 balls with 12 boundaries, while Willits compiled 51 off 119 with five fours and two sixes.
Alex Sutton also provided some big hitting with an aggressive 46 off 36 that included six boundaries and two sixes.
In an innings where the Crows scored at 4.8 runs per over, West Bendigo left-armer Ethan Wright was economical in taking 1-32 off 13 overs.
The Redbacks finishing the day at 2-17 included losing No.3 Dylan Lefevre (12) lbw to Beauden Rinaldi (1-8) off the second last ball before stumps.
West Bendigo captain Tarran Kilcullen batted through the 17 overs his side had to face before stumps, ending the day 3 n.o. off 52 balls.
Kilcullen will resume the Redbacks' run-chase next Saturday with Tristan Boykett (0 n.o.).
In what was a tricky period to navigate before stumps where survival was key - particularly after being bowled out for 37 by Mandurang the previous week - it took the Redbacks 42 balls to score their first run.
* Like Spring Gully, Emu Creek also produced a strong first-up batting performance for the season in its match of the round against United.
And also like Spring Gully, the Emus were sent into bat, posting 278 against the Tigers at Ewing Park.
Openers Luke Bennett and Riley Gow (39) laid a solid foundation for the Emus with a 75-run opening stand at better than a run-a-ball.
Bennett was the mainstay of the Emu Creek innings in making 90 off 139 balls with nine fours and four sixes before he was the fifth wicket to fall on 213, with his innings lasting into the 51st over.
Simon Marwood (67 off 67) also opened his season with a half-century, with he and Bennett adding 102 for the third wicket that took the score from 2-78 in the 15th over to 3-180 in the 37th.
A knock of 38 from Mark McGregor also kept the runs ticking over for the Emus, while for the Tigers, skipper Harry Whittle (3-18 off 17) and Tyler James (3-56) took three wickets apiece.
Whittle also ran out Justin Hancock (9) and caught Gow off his brother Mac Whittle (1-41) for the first wicket of the day.
* A pair of half-centuries to former AFL player Damian Cupido and Travis Nolan has given California Gully a solid score to defend against Mandurang.
Also sent into bat, the Cobras compiled 7-265 off their 75 overs at home.
Cupido top scored for the Cobras with 70 (nine fours, one six), while Nolan cracked 67.
Having returned to the Cobras this season, the experienced Marcus McKern chimed in with 48 (nine fours) in what was a solid California Gully batting performance.
James Bailey with 3-59 off 18 overs was the leading wicket-taker for the Rangas, while James Pietromonaco (1-11 off 9) dried the runs up during his spell.
* Axe Creek has a score of 8-246 to defend against Sedgwick at Club Court.
The cornerstone of the Cowboys' innings were contributions from the trio of openers Isaac McPherson (84) and Joel Bish (47) and Mark Smith (50). McPherson spent 168 minutes at the crease in compiling his 84, which featured 11 fours and one six.
The seventh bowler used, all-rounder Greg Thomas' 3-31 off nine overs were the best figures for the Rams.
Sedgwick 7-198 v Axe Creek.
Mandurang 216 v California Gully.
Marong 184 v Bendigo Strikers.
KINGOWER has started the defence of its Upper Loddon Cricket Association premiership in fine style with a 133-run win over Boort-Yando on Saturday.
The ULCA season started with what is now just a four-team senior competition featuring Kingower, Boort-Yando, Arnold and Wedderburn.
Kingower vice-captain Kyle Simpson opened the season with a century.
Simpson made 100, while former skipper Braydon Welsh got his season away to a fine start also with a knock of 85 as Kingower made 6-223 off its 35 overs after being sent into bat.
Boort-Yando batted out its 35 overs in reply and was restricted to 9-90.
Six Kingower bowlers took a wicket in what was an even bowling performance.
No Boort-Yando batting or bowling details were supplied.
In the opening round's other game, Wedderburn defeated Arnold in a game dominated by the ball as 17 wickets fell for 158 runs.
Adam Postle was in fine top with the ball for Wedderburn, taking 4-13 as Arnold was all out for 65 having been sent in.
Postle took four of the first five wickets to fall, at which stage Arnold was on the ropes at 5-31.
No.3 Michael Dale top-scored for Arnold with 18.
Wedderburn scored 7-93 in reply with the successful run-chase led by Luke Holt (38).
As well as the bat, Dale was also best with the ball for Arnold in snaring 2-13 off five overs.
ROUND 2 - Kingower v Arnold, Wedderburn v Boort-Yando.
