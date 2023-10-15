Midweek pennant lawn bowls season set to roll off on Monday

BENDIGO'S midweek pennant lawn bowls season gets under way on Monday with six divisions of competition.
South Bendigo enters division one as the reigning premiers after last season winning its first premiership since 1993.
Woodbury has been promoted into division one this season, while White Hills has been relegated to division two.
Monday's opening round features a re-match of last season's grand final when Golden Square hosts South Bendigo.
The Diggers beat Golden Square 67-49 in last season's grand final.
In Monday's other round one games, Bendigo East takes on Kangaroo Flat, Eaglehawk is at home to Bendigo and Woodbury hosts Inglewood.
Games get under way at 9.30am.
Bendigo, Bendigo East, Eaglehawk, Golden Square, Inglewood, Kangaroo Flat, South Bendigo, Woodbury.
Last season's premier: South Bendigo.
Bendigo East, Castlemaine, Golden Square, Harcourt, Heathcote, Kangaroo Flat, Strathfieldsaye, White Hills.
Last season's premier: Castlemaine.
Bendigo, Bendigo East, Castlemaine, Eaglehawk, Golden Square, Marong, Woodbury, White Hills.
Last season's premier: Strathfieldsaye.
Calivil/Serpentine, Dingee, Golden Square, Harcourt, Kangaroo Flat, North Bendigo, South Bendigo, Strathfieldsaye.
Last season's premier: White Hills.
Bendigo, Bendigo East, Campbells Creek, Golden Square, Harcourt, Inglewood, South Bendigo, White Hills.
Last season's premier: Strathfieldsaye.
Castlemaine, Eaglehawk, Marong, South Bendigo, Strathfieldsaye, White Hills, Woodbury.
Last season's premier: North Bendigo.
