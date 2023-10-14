Records tumble in Shield events at Bendigo track

SEVERAL records were broken in Saturday's second round of Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action run at the Bendigo complex in Flora Hill.
Age spectrum of the record-breakers went from teens into 30s, 50s and the 90s.
Eaglehawk young gun Cooper Richardson was in great form on the Retreat Road track.
Richardson's time of 24.25 seconds in the 200m set a Bendigo under-14s record.
Although it was a non-scoring, Richardson's time of 11.89 in the 100m also counted as a record-breaking feat.
Hawks' clubmate Jasmin Hurst set a 30-plus record of 27.79 in the 200m.
One of Eaglehawk's most versatile athletes, Dave Chisholm hurled the discus to a mark of 30.32 metres to break the 50-plus record held for many years by Steve Driesen.
At 93-years-young, Frank Barr from South Bendigo AC keeps setting the benchmark.
At Saturday's meet Barr hit a mark of 8.85m at discus for a 90-plus record.
Barr's best of 5.74m at hammer was a record for the 90-plus class.
Finale on the track was the 4 x 100m relay.
In the first of two heats Eaglehawk's team of Jessica Grigson, Jasmin Hurst, Isabella Noonan and Jorja Morrison clocked a brilliant time of 51.75 to break the Bendigo women's open record.
In the duel for Shield points Eaglehawk scored 49,714 to be runner-up in premier division as Diamond Valley tallied 59,956.
Doncaster was third on 33,994.
A tally of 18,700 points earned South Bendigo second place in division two behind Nunawading on 23,350.
Bendigo Harriers racked up 15,366 points to be 10th in division two.
Although it was represented by just three athletes, Bendigo University's tally of 1527 earned fourth place in division five as Whittlesea, 7543; and Old Scotch, 5218, led the way.
Athletics Bendigo Region also featured prominently in the race for the Most Valuable Athlete award.
The record-breaking Dave Chisholm scored 1360 points to be highest-scoring athlete for Bendigo Region and ninth in the MVP standings.
Points from an athlete's best three events and a relay are added to the team's score.
South Bendigo clubmates Rhys Hansen and Kai Norton scored 1334 and 1319 points to be 10th and 14th.
The multi-talented Cameron Greenwood from Eaglehawk was 16th on 1302 points as Cooper Richardson was 21st on 1288 points.
Best for South Bendigo were Carol Coad, 1162 points, and Mia Schodde, 1110 points.
Best for the Bendigo Harriers were talented teenagers Jake Gavriliadis and Connor Clarke in 65th and equal 78th on 1160 and 1113 points.
Round three in AVSL will be run next Saturday at Athletics Bendigo's home in Retreat Road from 1.30pm.
Several athletes from Ballarat clubs may trek east to Bendigo for round three as the upgrade rolls on at Llanberris Reserve.
