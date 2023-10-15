The socks were high, the beer steins full and the piano accordion blasting.
Bendigo got into the German spirit with the Craft Beer Oktoberfest at Bendigo Trades Hall on October 14.
Patrons gripped onto ceramic steins filled up by kegs upon kegs of German style beer, while the trades hall was transformed into a traditional bierhall.
One of the event's brewer's Brett Davis said the idea for the local event came after speaking with Cornella Brewery's Matt van Run about the possibility of showcasing local businesses making German style beers.
From there, the pair enlisted Melbourne-based Burnley Brewing, which had released about a dozen German-style beers for the past 12 months.
The collaboration had resulted in four craft beers being brewed, including a marzen, a bock, and a festbier on show at the event.
Oktoberfest is celebrated annually in Munich and attracts more than 6 million people, with more than 6 million litres of beer consumed ever year.
