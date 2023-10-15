Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Photos

Beer, high socks and accordions at Bendigo Craft Beer Oktoberfest

October 16 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lynne, Sandi, Amy, Leanne, Kerri-Anne and Tracey in their German best.
Lynne, Sandi, Amy, Leanne, Kerri-Anne and Tracey in their German best.

The socks were high, the beer steins full and the piano accordion blasting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.