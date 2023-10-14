A voice for First Nations and our flood victims

It was a big day yesterday for Bendigo - we went to the polls for The Voice referendum and the Rochester area marked a year since the "Armageddon" (as one survivor described it) floods of 2022.
The Bendigo Advertiser has been covering both landmarks and both have had their hurdles to overcome.
Today we awake to a result for both that will delight some and give pause for thought for others.
A big concert - Rochella (a deliberate play on the US Coachella fest) - yesterday was a chance for Rochester to gather and, for a moment, have time to, perhaps, forget about the trials that still await them at home.
For some the concert was bitttersweet. It meant the return of memories of dark days where they watched their town go under. Every heavy downpour of the past months has brought back fears of a repeat. It's a tough way to live.
There is also a degree of bittersweetness - or in some cases, just bitterness - with the end to the Voice campaign.
It has been a debate filled with rancor and recriminations. It didn't have to be. We can all mourn the lost opportunity for a more nuanced dialogue.
But the dialogue on reconciliation, long in train, will continue. Regardless of how you voted.
And the peaceful way in which people in Bendigo turned out yesterday to take advantage of their democratic right to have a say in the future of the Constitution was heartening.
Here's hoping that a sense of unity returns, afterall, as the song goes "we are one, but we are many".
Today, let's remember the thing that unites, rather than divides, us. Our love of Australia.
