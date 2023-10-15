Kick off time at Kyneton for the This Girl Can soccer event was good natured. There were high-fives and intense gazes - and a few shots at the goal.
The soccer day was part of This Girl Can week from October 4-15, with the program now in its sixth year. It aims to empower women to be active without fear of being judged.
GO Soccer Mums at the Kyneton District Soccer Club were part of an event on October 13 where women came together to kick a soccer ball around.
The Go Soccer Mums is for women (not just mum's) who want to learn basic skills for the "beautiful game", which has grown in popularity since the World Cup was held in Australia this year.
VicHealth's Head of This Girl Can - Victoria, Rebecca Ahern said This Girl Can Week was about creating chance for women to enjoy movement amongst the busyness of life.
"This Girl Can is an uplifting, energetic and empowering campaign which speaks directly to everyday women juggling work, family and trying to find time for self-care," Ms Ahern said.
"We know how tricky it can be for women - especially mums - to prioritise their own physical activity while caring for others. Five minutes is better than no minutes, whether it's chasing the kids around the park or walking around the block, I encourage all women to make time for themselves during This Girl Can Week."
