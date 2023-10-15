Bendigo Advertiser
This Girl Can Week even in Kyneton was soccer kick off

Updated October 16 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 4:00am
Kick off time at Kyneton for the This Girl Can soccer event was good natured. There were high-fives and intense gazes - and a few shots at the goal.

