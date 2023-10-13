Jets with most runs to play with as BDCA round one resumes

STRATHFIELDSAYE has the most runs to play with when round one of the Bendigo District Cricket Association continues on Saturday.
The Jets were the only team to win the toss and bat first on day one last week and made the opening day's highest score of 8-244 against Bendigo at the Queen Elizabeth Oval.
It's a clash with plenty of fresh faces in it, with both Strathfieldsaye and Bendigo fielding teams with four debutantes in it.
The Jets finished day one strongly with an unbroken partnership of 60 between Pat Dillon (43 n.o.) and one of their first-gamers, 16-year-old Jett Grundy (23 n.o.), that took the score of 8-184 to their stumps total of 244.
"It's a pretty good track up at the QEO considering the time of year it is... it's a bit different in terms of there not being as much grass as what you'd normally get up there and the outfield is a bit slower," Strathfieldsaye captain Ben Devanny said on Friday.
"Our aim was to bat out the 85 overs and give ourselves something to bowl at and we've definitely done that.
Our aim was to bat out the 85 overs and give ourselves something to bowl at and we've definitely done that- Ben Devanny - Strathfieldsaye captain
"We've got a 15-year-old (Kobey Hunter), 16-year-old (Jett Grundy), 17-year-old (Jasper Cheesman) and 18-year-old (Aston Wilson) all making their debuts, so it's a very young side.
"I thought our openers (Savith Priyan and Matt Newbold) did a great job; Savi (52) looked great with some of the shots he was playing.
"We got ourselves into a bit of trouble later in the day, but for Jett and Pat to put on that partnership and get us up to 240-odd was a great result.
"Jett being his first game was a bit nervous and a scratchy early, but in the last eight to 10 overs he looked really good and played really sensibly with Pat to get us up to, hopefully, what will be enough tomorrow."
Bendigo's four first-gamers are Aidan Goddard, Archer Carlile, Dylan Lovell and Sam Moran.
Elsewhere, Strathdale-Maristians needs 128 more runs with eight wickets in hand in its game against Golden Square at Wade Street.
Golden Square was dismissed for 151 in 73 overs, leaving the Suns nine overs to face before stumps with the visitors closing play at 2-24.
However, under a new BDCA rule introduced this season, had the Golden Square innings lasted between 75 and 81 overs before being bowled out the Suns would have had the option not to have faced any overs before stumps last week.
Captain Cameron Taylor (14 n.o.) and James Barri (6 n.o.) will resume the innings for the Suns, while Golden Square's Scott Trollope (2-11) already has two wickets having dismissed Matt Wilkinson (4) and Grant Waldron (0) last week.
At Strauch Reserve, Sandhurst has set itself up to have a crack at outright points against Huntly North.
The Dragons already have first innings points secured having ended day one at 2-93 after bowling the Power out for 82.
With the hard-hitting Ash Gray at the crease with Jasper Langley there's the chance for the Dragons to build on their lead with an early burst before sending the Power back in.
In other games, reigning premier Kangaroo Flat will resume at 4-99 in pursuit of Eaglehawk's 140 at Canterbury Park.
And Bendigo United has 175 to defend against White Hills at Harry Trott Oval.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.