Crows, Emus, Rangas launch into EVCA season after round one bye

REIGNING premier Spring Gully, Emu Creek and Sedgwick will all launch their Emu Valley Cricket Association seasons on Saturday following round one byes.
Saturday will be the first two-day round of the season with Spring Gully to begin its premiership defence at home against West Bendigo.
The Crows have co-captains this season with Shaun O'Shea and Nick Skeen leading the side.
Spring Gully's round one team features eight players who were part of last season's grand final side that beat United.
O'Shea, Skeen, Lachlan Brook, Jake Donegan, Shaun Makepeace, Jesse Marciano, Beauden Rinaldi and Alex Sutton are all premiership players from last season lining up for the Crows on Saturday.
A notable absentee from the Spring Gully side is star batsman Rhys Webb, who will have a delayed start to the season.
Spring Gully will take on a West Bendigo side that will be striving for a vastly improved performance from its round one showing against Mandurang when it was on the end of a 169-run loss.
The Redbacks will be determined to show more resolve with the bat after being skittled for just 37 by the Rangas.
Mandurang will be aiming to pick up from where it left off last week when it plays California Gully at California Gully Oval.
Rangas' captain Beau Clements is the first player to lead the Addy's MVP rankings on the back of his stellar bowling performance last week when he led the rout against West Bendigo with 6-3 off seven overs.
California Gully will be hunting its first win of the season after it lost to United by 76 runs in round one.
Saturday's round two also features the next installment of the United-Emu Creek rivalry, with the two clubs having been regular grand final combatants in recent years.
United welcomes back captain and gun all-rounder Harry Whittle for the clash at Ewing Park.
United is a perennial power of the EVCA, but Emu Creek has proven a bogey side in recent years for the Tigers, with the Emus winning four of their past five clashes, which includes two grand final wins.
Elsewhere, Sedgwick opens its season at home against Axe Creek, while Marong has the bye.
AXE CREEK - Thomas Cox, Joel Bish, vc, Connor Bulger, Ashley Dixon, c, Blake Hodgskiss, Manish Singh Negi, Jayden Russell, Nicholas Ryan, Parminder Singh, Mark Smith, Zaus Wade.
CALIFORNIA GULLY - Damian Cupido, Tas Fitzallen, c, Tristan Fitzallen, Zachary Knapman, Marcus Mckern, Travis Nolan, Kai O'Hehir, Jakk Trenfield, Jesse Trenfield, Brad Webster, Aidan White.
EMU CREEK - not supplied.
MANDURANG - Brannon Stanford, Dylan Achison, James Bailey, Phillip Berry, Linton Colclough, Corey Dickins, Jeremy Hancock, Justin Laird, James Pietromonaco, Bailey Rashleigh, Joel Renton-Keen, Beau Clements, c.
SEDGWICK - Lucas Baldwin, Harrison Bell, Andrew Cussen, James Dempsey, Dustin Elliott, Alan Friswell, Bailey Ilsley, Jack Milligan, Alec Robson, Jordan IIsley, c.
SPRING GULLY - Miller Armstrong, Lachlan Brook, Jake Donegan, Shaun Makepeace, Jesse Marciano, Shaun O'Shea, c, Beauden Rinaldi, Nick Skeen, c, Alex Sutton, Noah Willits.
UNITED - Luke Price, Dylan Bailie, Mitch Blackman, Joe Hartney, Patrick Hartney, Thomas Hobson, Tyler James, Ashley Mayo, Jayde Mullane, Harry Whittle, c, Mac Whittle.
WEST BENDIGO - Peter De Salvo, Chandranath Dissanayake, Connor Dolan, Brad Kilcullen, Tarran Kilcullen, c, Dylan Lefevre, Ben Williamson, Marcus Williamson.
DIVISION 2
Axe Creek v Sedgwick
Emu Creek v United
West Bendigo v Spring Gully
Mandurang v California Gully
Bendigo Strikers v Marong
DIVISION 3
Bagshot v West Bendigo
Sedgwick v Maiden Gully
Mandurang v Axe Creek
DIVISION 3 SECT 2
Bendigo Strikers v Bulldogs
Marong v Spring Gully
United v California Gully
