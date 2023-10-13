Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Floods

Rochester flood leaves Catriona Jenkins in caravan for two more years

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
October 14 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rochester resident Catriona Jenkins, still living in a caravan 12 months after the 2022 floods. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Rochester resident Catriona Jenkins, still living in a caravan 12 months after the 2022 floods. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Catriona Jenkins said it was "fortunate" her father died before the 2022 Rochester floods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.