Catriona Jenkins said it was "fortunate" her father died before the 2022 Rochester floods.
"I can't imagine how difficult it would have been if he was around, to be honest with you," she said.
As she sits in her caravan in her own driveway, she can't escape how close - and yet so far - getting back into her home is.
"(The house) is nowhere near done," she said.
"I've had to have cabinets taken out, throw out furniture, get the floors redone and it was supposed to all be done in June this year.
"There are so many people in the same boat, we don't have enough tradies to get it done.
"And that's been the pressure the whole way through."
MORE NEWS:
Surrounding scenery aside, Ms Jenkins said living in the confined space of her caravan wasn't easy.
"You get increasingly desperate when you're living in these circumstances where you can't get on with your normal life," she said.
"You can't eat the same food you used to because you don't have the space to cook.
"Most of your cooking equipment is in storage, your clothes are in storage.
"I went through winter without a coat.
"There's a limit to how much you can take."
Ms Jenkins said her mental health had taken a hit.
"The last 12 months have just been a slow descent into - there's no other way to describe it - despair," she said.
"I've had my moments where I've had an utter meltdown over stupid things.
"It's everything that's pushing up against you."
Ms Jenkins is passionate about seeing change, having been the organiser of the Lake Eppalock Bucket Brigade back in July.
"Last time (the 2011 floods) people put their trust in authorities that something would be done and nothing was really done," she said.
OTHER STORIES:
"That's something that concerns me; we might not have a flood this year, but if mitigation doesn't happen properly, we might have that one-in-a-thousand-years flood again."
Ms Jenkins said one brighter side to the floods was that it re-introduced her back into her community.
"I was born in Rochester, but spent a lot of time away," she said.
"I've met so many people in the last year and I've re-acquainted myself with people I'd lost contact with.
"I was a local in the sense of the word, but didn't know anyone."
Ms Jenkins said although she was lucky to have had an insurance company which did assist her, she appreciated the support from the community itself the most.
"There's community dinners, the Bucket Brigade, Rochester Community House," she said.
"If you need something, you don't go to the government, don't go to council, you go to them (Community House).
"They're the ones that will get something done for you."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.