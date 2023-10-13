Anyone who has ever thought about joining the thin blue line should head to Victoria Police's biggest regional recruitment event in Bendigo.
The Victoria Police Bendigo Careers Expo - at La Trobe University on Saturday, October 14 - will give potential recruits an up-close look at the opportunities a career in policing can provide.
The Dog Squad is the latest unit to join the event, which will see more than 60 police on hand to answer questions.
They also include members of the Water Police Squad, Highway Patrol and Public Order Response Team as well as local general duties police and detectives.
MORE NEWS:
More than 1500 prospective police recruits are expected at the event, with Victoria Police especially keen to showcase the benefits of country policing.
Acting Superintendent Ben Young, from Victoria Police Western Region, encouraged potential recurits to attend.
"This event is a fantastic opportunity to learn about the amazing opportunities a career in policing can provide," he said.
"As well as local police we'll have a range of specialist units from Melbourne on hand to showcase the breadth of career options within Victoria Police.
"If you've ever thought about joining Victoria Police please get along on Saturday."
Victoria Police offers seven months paid training, an annual starting salary of $75,604 plus allowances and nine weeks paid leave a year.
It can also provide a remote allowance for police working in specified regional locations and cover relocation and telephone expenses.
Medical experts, fitness trainers and staff from the Victoria Police academy will be on hand to field any questions one-on-one.
'Come and Try' fitness sessions will also be staged, simulating the actual police fitness test.
While Victoria Police looks for people with life experience for many of its recruits people who've recently finished secondary school or taken a gap year are also encouraged to apply.
OTHER NEWS:
Applicants no longer need to have completed the Victorian Certificate of Education or Victorian Certificate of Applied Learning but must be aged at least 18.
The Victoria Police Bendigo Careers Expo will run from 10am to 4pm.
The event is free but attendees are asked to register here.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.