Four teams to hit off new ULCA season on Saturday

FOUR teams will be vieing for the Upper Loddon Cricket Association premiership starting Saturday when the 2023-24 season hits off.
Boort-Yando, Kingower, Arnold and Wedderburn are the four teams remaining in the senior competition, with Bridgewater having become the latest to withdraw following the departures also of Newbridge, Serpentine and Inglewood in recent years.
The senior competition will again be all one-day games played over 18 rounds, with the teams to become very familiar with each other given they will play each other six times.
The home and away season will run until March 2, with semi-finals slated for March 9 and the grand final on March 16.
Kingower is the defending premier after beating Wedderburn by 16 runs in last season's grand final.
Kingower will begin its premiership defence with an away game against Boort.
In Saturday's other round one game Arnold will host Wedderburn.
Games start at 1.30pm.
Meanwhile, the ULCA junior competition got under way last week with the season to be played over nine rounds and feature a mix of one and two-day games.
The four clubs with teams in the junior competition are Wedderburn, Boort-Yando, Bridgewater and Kingower.
Off the field this season's ULCA office bearers are:
President - Wendy Murphy.
Senior vice president - Peter Scullie.
Junior vice president - Ryan Metelmann.
Secretary/treasurer - Michael Rose.
Senior recorder - Ben Rose.
Junior Co-ordinator - Michael Rose.
* Due to the changeover from MyCricket to PlayHQ, cricket scoreboards are currently unable to be published in Monday's print edition.
