Hammer contest draws plenty for round two AVSL action

HAMMER throw has drawn plenty of competitors for Saturday's second round of Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action in Bendigo.
Two flights of hammer throw will be on from 1pm and 4pm at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill.
Top seed for the event is Eaglehawk's Olivia Graham, who achieved a best of 52.32 metres in last season's action.
Graham's rivals in flight two of the hammer include South Bendigo's Kai and Jemma Norton, Emma Berg, and rising star Hailey Stubbs.
A big afternoon of action starts at 1.30pm.
Eaglehawk starts this round in third place in the premier division title race, and South Bendigo leads division two.
Bendigo Harriers and Bendigo University will be aiming for high scores across a wide range of events.
First up on the track will be the distance hurdles of 400m and 200m.
A 1500m walk will be followed by the 200m and 800m heats.
South Bendigo's Oliver Muggleton will renew his rivalry with Eaglehawk's Taine Bishop in the 100m.
On day one of the 2023-24 season it was Bishop who charged to victory ahead of Muggleton.
It was Muggleton who achieved fastest time of 10.89 in last season's action.
Among the highs of last season for Muggleton were being runner-up in the Bendigo Gift in March.
The first of the women's 100m heats will be run at 3.15pm.
Runners to watch in the first of the women's 200m heats are Eaglehawk's Scarlett Southern, Jasmin Hurst, Jessica Grigson and Julia Hattingh.
Athletes will contest flights of hammer, high jump, long jump, and discus.
At high jump it will be Cameron Greenwood from Eaglehawk aiming to surpass the 1.90m mark.
Greenwood's best last season was 1.93m.
After his victory in this week's 3000m in the Tuesday Night Series at the Flora Hill track, University's Mitch Whitham will start in the 3000m.
The field for the 7 1/2 lap contest includes South Bendigo's Thomas McArthur and Debby Kirne; Bendigo Harriers' Anne Buckley, Keelan McInerney and Ian Wellard; and University's Ross Douglas.
Finale to the track action will be the 4 x 100m relays.
MEANWHILE, University's Mitch Whitham and South Bendigo's Tyler Fynch triumphed in this week's round of the Parker Electrical-sponsored Tuesday Night Track Series for athletes at Flora Hill.
The night's racing on the Retreat Road track drew 24 starters across the 1000m or 3000m distances.
A newcomer to the University squad, Whitham ran a great race to win the 7 1/2 lap duel in 10.54 minutes.
Next best were clubmate Andrew van Agtmaal, 11.18; and Eaglehawk's Trevor Kelly, 11.22.
Fastest female was Nadene Macdonald from Bendigo Harriers in 15.07.
The in-form Tyler Fynch took out the 1000m in 3:01 as the talented Mila Childs who has also starred on the netball court ran to second place in 3.25 as Bradie Sheldon from Eaglehawk clocked 3.36 to be third.
Results from Tuesday night's racing:
Club legend - BH Bendigo Harriers; BLA Bendigo Little Athletics; SB South Bendigo; Eh Eaglehawk; Uni. Bendigo University; Inv. Invitation.
Mixed 3000m:
Mitch Whitham 25, Uni. 10:54.31; Andrew van Agtmaal 32, Uni. 11:18.46; Trevor Kelly 64, Eh 11:22.57; David Cripps 52, Uni. 11:55.77; Harry Byrne 14, Inv. 12:09.65; Keelan McInerney 13, BH 13:10.03; Richard Marchingo 61, BH 13:36.51; Martin Byrne 48, Inv. 14:36.99; Anthony Byrne 41, Uni. 14:44.85; Jimmy Byrne 11, Uni. 14:54.03; Nadene Macdonald 43, BH 15:07.71; Ross Douglas 57, Uni. 15:22.26; Melissa Barnes 51, BH 15:37.23; Charles Chambers 69, Uni. 16:33.39; Hunter Gill 75, BH 18:09.97; Melissa Douglas 48, Uni. 20:28.42.
Mixed 1000m:
Tyler Fynch 13, SB 3:01.00; Mila Childs 12, BLA 3:25.14; Bradie Sheldon 12, Eh 3:36.55; Milanke Haasbroek 9, BLA 3:37.15; Piper Fynch 11, SB 3:47.98; Jack Norris 13, Inv. 4:00.90; Sienna Bayliss 10, Uni. 4:29.21; Harry Cripps 16, Uni. 5:10.17.
