Spirit face Southside Flyers in next pre-season test

With the 2023-24 WNBL season on the horizon, Bendigo Spirit's pre-season campaign is ramping up.
The Spirit will play Southside Flyers in a practice match in Ballarat on Saturday, exactly three weeks before their season opener against reigning premiers Townsville.
Sophia Locandro is the only uncertainty heading into the practice match as she nurses a hamstring injury.
Head coach Kennedy Kereama said his side was continuing to refine its processes ahead of a tough start to the season.
"It's an opportunity for us to get some meaningful repetitions on offence and defence against a quality opposition," he said.
"Most of us aren't trying to throw the house down at this time of year, but we want to solidify our roles and rotations.
"We don't know what group Southside will bring as they played a practice match against Melbourne Boomers and didn't play their best team, but we'll prepare as if they are.
"It allows us to do a bit of scouting on them and put schemes in place, but it's more about us at this time of year, so we won't be overthinking it."
It continues a solid pre-season campaign for the Spirit, which began with a South Korea tour.
Kereama believes the trip has made the squad far more progressed from where it was at the same stage in 2022.
"We're tracking really well," he said.
"We're in week five, but it feels like we've been together a lot longer when you add in that trip to Korea.
"The group is gelling well, so I think we're a long way ahead of where we were at this stage last year."
On the player front, Micah Simpson has re-signed, while Ella Gordon has been brought on as a development player.
"Ella (Gordon) is only new to basketball, but she is showing a lot of promise and natural ability being a good athlete," Kereama said.
"She is certainly a kid worth investing in as we think she could be a great prospect for us in the future and we're delighted with how she's progressing so far."
The Spirit play their final practice match against the Boomers next Saturday before their season begins against Townsville on November 4.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.